Marilyn Hagerty: As late summer moves in, a time to celebrate

The weekend at hand is jolly. Students are moving in to the University of North Dakota.

There’s a street fair with lots of pickleball in downtown Grand Forks. And in East Grand Forks, there’s a downtown fair. Happy Harry’s Hot Valley Nights are set for outdoors from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

With the opening of schools looming ahead, it seems to be a time for celebration.

And maybe the celebrations will put the flies back in their place – which is not on the kitchen table.

Lend a hand

There are some customs that continue quietly on the day when students come back to UND. There are people around the Forks who make it their business to help out. They go to the campus and lend a hand lifting boxes into the dormitories and rooms.

There probably is a need for fly swatters. And people should have a talk with the flies. There is Philip and his family who really should start their trip south. They are not enrolling at UND. They should move down to Brookings, S.D., home of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Or they could make their way on down to Sioux Falls or Omaha.

Time of wonder

While watching the Twins baseball games, there is wonder. You wonder what kind of gum is Rocco Baldelli, the coach guy, chewing. You wonder if Jorge Polanco will manage to bring home another run. And who launders the uniforms stained by grass fields?

You wonder what interesting license plates have been spotted around the Forks. Readers report: GRAN E, IWiSH and NTTRAIN.

