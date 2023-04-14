99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Columns

Marilyn Hagerty: April showers bring May flowers (hopefully)

Mother Nature gets a little mixed up now and again.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 9:14 AM

GRAND FORKS — April showers, they say, bring May flowers. But then, Mother Nature gets a little mixed up now and again. The weekend looms with snow shrinking and “The Nerd” playing at Central High Black Box Theatre.

Around Grand Forks, there are questions: You wonder what you can do with soggy wet clothes after you have been out. How can you keep the kids out of the mud? When will the golf courses be open? How about tennis matches out of doors?

In the background — reaching out from behind the melting snow — there are thoughts of picnics in the park. It’s too early even to think of swimming. Forget about the lakes for a while yet.

Flood prospects run rampant along the Red River of the North in April. And looming in the background, there’s May 16. The day when Grand Forks voters will decide whether to go for a new Valley Middle School.

Nightingales, sparrows

April brings promise of a timely treat when “The Conferences of the Birds” comes to UND’s Burtness Theatre. It’s starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, and runs to the following Saturday.

The cast includes a nightingale, bat, heron, peacock, sparrow, dove and owl. There are walking birds, exotic birds and a parrot or two.

Play ball

Thoughts while eating peanuts: It’s good to know the commissioners are looking to care for the dome on top of the Grand Forks County Courthouse. And reassuring to see that the contract for school Superintendent Terry Brenner has been continued to June 30, 2026. Too bad Twins Byron Buxton gets injuries. It’s fun remembering when Grand Forks had its own ball team playing over by the railroad tracks on South Washington Street. It seems like it costs a fortune to buy a hot dog these years.

Leah, Gary

Cheerful people of the week: Leah Byzewski, Gary Lorenz.

