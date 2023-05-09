Marilyn Hagerty: An escape to the lakes is here at last

GRAND FORKS — It seems that all is well in “the Forks.” Teachers in Grand Forks have agreed to pay raises offered. The Red River has moved peacefully along toward the north. And Widman’s is still selling chocolates downtown. And at the end of the week, it’s graduation at UND.

Now comes the escapes to the lakes. The quick runs over to Bemidji and other lakes has already started. And the winter weary folks like what they see.

Doughnuts in May

There is something to be said about doughnuts, and reliable sources in the East Grand Forks Education Foundation say they will again be treating teachers and staff members.

This is the second year Sandy’s donuts will be going to teachers and staff members in the city’s four schools — middle school, Senior High, North Heights Elementary and South Point.

Syttende Mai

Mother’s Day is just a few days away and then comes Syttende Mai. the Norwegian holiday on Wednesday, May 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most recent presidents of Gyda Varden Lodge are Marianne Knudson, Cindy Dahl, Suzanne Bjornstad, Margy Gabrielson and G. Paul Larson.

The first president back in 1903 was L.K. Hassell.