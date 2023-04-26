Marilyn Hagerty: Warm weather will arrive soon — hopefully

GRAND FORKS — April is bowing out with no apologies for all the snow — saying only, “April showers bring May flowers.”

And May is out there waiting. Someone heard her response saying, “You better believe it.”

The week at hand is open and clear with time for water to run down the drains.

Holes in highways

Talk of the town centers around problems of the big snow melt. Drivers have been fearing the loss of a wheel when driving down 32nd Avenue South. The road is winter weary.

If not that, the talk centers on the school election coming up in May. Will voters approve a new school building in the north end of the city? And will they approve the new food services center?

Meanwhile, waiting patiently is the 2023 golfing season.

Lincoln Golf Course, which has been around since 1909, once again waits for the whole family. There’s a women’s league and a Little Links area for little kids. There’s a long popular men’s league. The golf course lays along the Red River.

And there’s Kings Walk ready and waiting along with the courses waiting at the Grand Forks Country Club and scattered all around.

Play ball

On days like these, people start thinking of the ball games that used to be. They reminisce about the Grand Forks Chiefs and the games in the stadium that once stood near the railroad tracks on South Washington Street.

On nights when sleep does not come, it’s interesting to think of the local teams that could happen. In one dream, Susie Shaft was the pitcher and the catcher was Jan Kurtyka.

Maybe on the men’s team, Mayor Brandon Bochenski could be the pitcher. People know he can play hockey. And why not have UND President Andrew Armacost as catcher?

He handles most everything very well. He keeps things under control.

When you look around Greater Grand Forks in the springtime, you can see plenty of candidates to play ball. And probably enough left over to build a pickleball league.

