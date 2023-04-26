99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Marilyn Hagerty: Warm weather will arrive soon — hopefully

May is out there waiting.

Marilyn Hagerty
By Marilyn Hagerty
Today at 7:44 AM

GRAND FORKS — April is bowing out with no apologies for all the snow — saying only, “April showers bring May flowers.”

And May is out there waiting. Someone heard her response saying, “You better believe it.”

The week at hand is open and clear with time for water to run down the drains.

Holes in highways

Talk of the town centers around problems of the big snow melt. Drivers have been fearing the loss of a wheel when driving down 32nd Avenue South. The road is winter weary.

If not that, the talk centers on the school election coming up in May. Will voters approve a new school building in the north end of the city? And will they approve the new food services center?

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, waiting patiently is the 2023 golfing season.

Lincoln Golf Course, which has been around since 1909, once again waits for the whole family. There’s a women’s league and a Little Links area for little kids. There’s a long popular men’s league. The golf course lays along the Red River.

And there’s Kings Walk ready and waiting along with the courses waiting at the Grand Forks Country Club and scattered all around.

Play ball

On days like these, people start thinking of the ball games that used to be. They reminisce about the Grand Forks Chiefs and the games in the stadium that once stood near the railroad tracks on South Washington Street.

On nights when sleep does not come, it’s interesting to think of the local teams that could happen. In one dream, Susie Shaft was the pitcher and the catcher was Jan Kurtyka.

Maybe on the men’s team, Mayor Brandon Bochenski could be the pitcher. People know he can play hockey. And why not have UND President Andrew Armacost as catcher?

He handles most everything very well. He keeps things under control.

When you look around Greater Grand Forks in the springtime, you can see plenty of candidates to play ball. And probably enough left over to build a pickleball league.

By Marilyn Hagerty
What To Read Next
Tony_Bender_2022.jpg
Columns
Bender: Pawns embrace the lies
April 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Tony Bender
PHOTO: NDGOP Headquarters
Columns
Port: As this ignominious legislative session nears an end, the NDGOP charts a course for more of the same
April 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rob Port
2767928+capitol.jpg
Columns
Port: North Dakota's public employee pension director needs to be fired
April 25, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Rob Port
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3 Old Guys in Fairbanks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ and family members look back on epic snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
04xx23 Phoenix.jpg
Local
For those near Phoenix Elementary, school safety study is a must to address traffic issues
April 26, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
NWMAC Annual Art Exhibit 2023 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
City Band to present Spring Concert on Monday at RRHS
April 26, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
020321.n.gfh.Kongsvinger.jpg
News
Kongsvinger Lutheran to host 'American Gospel' presentation at charity event to support campus ministries
April 26, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson