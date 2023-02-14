Lloyd Omdahl: Earth warming is on ‘failsafe’

Back in the Cold War days, Hollywood made a movie in which both the United States and Russia designed bombing systems in which the bombers could not be called back. It was called ‘failsafe.’

Some accident triggered a launch by both countries and doomsday started. Our bombers were headed to Moscow and Henry Fonda offered New York to equalize the destruction.

After reviewing a considerable amount of material on earth warming in the last few months, I suggest that we are on ‘failsafe’ with earth warming. Our democracy is not up to the challenge for a variety of reasons.

Can’t comprehend 50 years

In the first place, the frame of reference is so long that most people can’t comprehend the problem. People are judging earth warming by the daily weather rather than the 50-year average. And to solve this problem requires massive support by a greater than normal commitment of people.

Right now, we have one-third of the population uninvolved in the affairs and problems of the world. Around 40% do not turn out in elections or participate in community affairs.

Americans are very present-oriented and want whatever they want NOW. The prosperity of the fast-food industry testifies to that. It is doubtful that they can change that.

Slow policy system

Our governmental system is designed to move really slow. First, it is necessary to gain majority support in the citizenry for action. Then it needs to move through the committees of both houses and approved by the president.

Along the way are a series of pitfalls in which it is easier to kill bills than pass them. It takes years from proposal to passage.

I was involved with the National Governor’s Conference on federal revenue sharing when the government had a surplus to share. It took some eight years of meetings to build consensus and by that time the government was broke so they borrowed money for revenue sharing.

Naysayers with money

Then there are the naysayers that will fight solutions to the very end. The whole energy industry is in denial and invests hundreds of millions to obfuscate and confuse the issue.

Even when earth warming becomes more obvious, the naysayers will persist because profits are involved. If the South could justify slavery for prosperity, we will justify earth warming for prosperity.

Our lifestyle will have to become less comfortable to make room for resources to stop earth warming.

In addition to the profiteers, the Christian community will not come on board. My fellow evangelicals are burdened with the certainty of their faith. Scientists are long on facts and short on faith; Christians are long on faith and short on facts.

Christians resist science

The gap between religion and science has become hostile even though Catholic Theologian Richard Rohr says that we should love the things that God loves and God loves the earth. Besides, if we have faith we will believe that all science can do is discover what God has done.

Then there is the polarization of the two parties that has gone beyond compromise. Partisanship will delay and destroy a prompt and effective response to earth warming. That cannot wait for years of healing. What needs to be done needs to be done now in the midst of poison politics.

Nothing much is going to happen until everyone is wearing a gas mask to survive. It was easy to get quick action after the Japanese destroyed the fleet at Pearl Harbor. The event was so conspicuous that everyone in America responded.

Earth warming is different. It has too long a time frame for the people to understand. We may never muster the kind of majority it takes to plow through the denial, the opposition, the indifference.

This democracy is too democratic for the challenge. We are on ‘failsafe.’

