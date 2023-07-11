Lloyd Omdahl: Can God bless America?

We have just passed the greatest annual event in civil religion when we all – even some atheists – joined the chorus “God Bless America” to honor the United States, believing somehow that God is still dealing with countries even though the New Testament made faith a personal rather than a national matter.

So by what authority can we order God to bless America when we are not sure of the status of nations in His theology? Indirectly, this idea is based on the assumption that America is worth God’s blessing.

A secular nation

The religious right is convinced that the United States was ordained by God even though the actual creation was a secular convention gathered to solve secular problems for a secular people and made no mention of God in their documents. It was human free will from beginning to finish.

In an effort to be consistent in our principles, if God is in the nation-creating business then we have to account for Stalin and Hitler. Or does God create some nations but humans create others?

Faith without works

Has America been a righteous nation warranting God’s blessing? According to the Book of James, faith without works is dead. You may not be from Pennsylvania but we need a little proof.

The incredible wealth of America has spilled some benefits to other peoples but not as much as we would like to think. In a test to measure the level of information in the public mind, it was guessed that the United States gave over 20% of the budget for foreign aid when it has really been under 3% – and much of that was in military assistance to protect our own backsides.

Helped democracies

When it has been to our benefit, we have saved democracy in other countries. At the same time, we have compromised with dictators.

Too many Christians mix Calvinism and free will, depending on what is needed for the present discussion. While some claim everything is ordained they still conduct themselves with free will.

Most of America’s progress can be attributed to free will. We have no way of knowing how God is interacting with nations. Nevertheless, this doesn’t bother those of us who live in the land of absolutes.

This brings us to the inevitable question: does our present or past reflect any kind of behavior that deserves God’s blessing?

The first Christians to arrive in Plymouth started the 400-year genocide of Native-Americans, killing an estimated 7 million people that God loved.

Un-Christian treatment

Meanwhile, down in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1620 the first 20 African-American slaves were put ashore and launched a 350-year of brutal unChristian treatment so that one class of people could smoke Cuban cigars and live in luxury.

Today’s culture has little to redeem itself. Church attendance is a sure sign that God is being pushed back by a wave of materialism and selfishness.

We have come to the point at which guns are more important than sanctity of life, except when it comes to abortion. We have the economic capacity to save millions of starving children but that is not as important as luxury cars, spacious houses and Christian cruises on Christian cruise lines.

Of those who have much, much is expected. Have we used our “much” enough to ask God to bless America?

Lloyd Omdahl is a former professor at UND and state lieutenant governor.