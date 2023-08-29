Keith Lund: Celebrating economic growth and prosperity in the Grand Forks region

Within the Greater Grand Forks community lies a vibrant economic landscape that's been steadily thriving over the past decade. Amid the natural beauty and the warmth of the local community, the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation (EDC) alongside several community partners, have been working to foster economic growth and bring opportunities to the region. I am proud to share some of the remarkable successes and exciting prospects that are shaping our community.

At the core of the EDC's mission is a commitment to collaborate with dedicated community partners, including the city, county, chamber of commerce, local businesses, educational institutions, University of North Dakota (UND) and Northland Community & Technical College (NCTC), and the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Together, we have embraced a mandate which centers on expanding economic opportunity for the Grand Forks region through industry growth and diversification. The EDC focuses on primary sector businesses, which are the engines of our economy. These businesses produce goods or add value to products and services that are then sold to customers outside our trade region. This dynamic process not only bolsters our local economy but also attracts fresh resources that enrich our region and open doors for other businesses and individuals to flourish.

The passionate and dedicated team at the EDC has been the driving force behind our achievements. Through collective efforts and strong partnerships, we have witnessed significant successes in recent years, propelling primary sector growth to new heights. Our annual meeting showcased impressive numbers that underscore the positive trajectory our region is on. The statistics speak for themselves. In utilizing the Lightcast model from 2012 to 2022, EDC client companies in the Grand Forks region saw a remarkable 26% increase in the number of jobs available, a 46% increase in the average salary of those jobs, which ultimately contributed to a staggering 84% increase in the total annual payroll. This equates to $548 million annually. These figures highlight the tangible impact we've made within primary sector businesses, creating stable employment opportunities, and driving economic prosperity for our residents.

A string of recent success stories and expansions can showcase the continued growth of primary sector businesses. Companies like JR Simplot, LM Wind Power, Cirrus Aircraft, Northrop Grumman (NG), and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) have all announced expansions in our region, harnessing the skilled workforce and advantageous business environment. These industry leaders not only elevate our economic standing but also foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence that reverberates throughout the community.

Looking ahead, the horizon is filled with promising opportunities for further growth. One noteworthy development set to break ground this spring is the Epitome Energy soybean crush facility. This project is poised to not only invigorate local agriculture but also create a ripple effect of job creation and economic activity. Additionally, Grand Sky and Grand Forks Air Force Base (GFAFB) are gearing up for a period of exhilarating expansion in the coming years. These initiatives will undoubtedly amplify our region's economic prowess and establish Greater Grand Forks as a powerhouse of innovation and commerce.

Amidst the daily hustle, it's easy to overlook the remarkable momentum we've built. Yet, as we take a step back, it becomes clear that Greater Grand Forks stands as a shining example of economic success and community resilience. Our city and its surrounding metropolitan statistical area (MSA) have experienced substantial growth according to the Census ACS 5-year sample, with a 26% increase in population of people ages 25-39 over the past decade. This achievement places us among the top-performing cities in the United States, with the national average being 11%, which is a testament to the collaborative spirit and unwavering dedication of our community.

As we celebrate these achievements, it's essential to recognize that we are in the business of continuous progress. I like to say that the EDC is in the “never satisfied” business, which simply means that we remain focused on what lies ahead. We are fueled by an unyielding drive to explore new avenues, forge innovative partnerships, and pioneer initiatives that will ensure the enduring growth and prosperity of the region.

Greater Grand Forks is a beacon of economic growth and potential. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation and its invaluable partners, our region has achieved remarkable milestones. From primary sector expansion to groundbreaking projects, we are on an upward trajectory that promises to reshape our landscape and enhance the quality of life for all residents. As we continue to pave the way for a thriving future, we stand united in our commitment to turn aspirations into achievements and propel the Grand Forks region to even greater heights.

Keith Lund is president and CEO of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation.

