Heather Novak: Community is stronger when it works together

As another year has passed, I am grateful for the Greater Grand Forks Community’s kind-heartedness and generosity that has been shown to the families and children served by the United Way of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks & Area. Compassionate neighbors like you gave your time, energy, and financial resources to where Grand Forks needed it most: services to empower our neighbors to thrive.

From providing food on the weekends to housing homeless families, United Way is providing direct services that target the needs of our community.

United Way’s Families First program addresses the growing issue of family homelessness in the Greater Grand Forks region. This program prioritizes securing stable housing for families with children. United Way provides emergency shelter, housing and utility assistance, and long-term case management services, and works to connect families with community resources.

Over the last year, United Way provided 1,285 nights of shelter to families experiencing homelessness and over 300 hours have been dedicated to providing extensive case management, ensuring families have the resources to gain long term stability. Together, we are Building Bright Futures in the Greater Grand Forks area.

Karly, a client of United Way whose life was positively impacted through the Families First Program, is a single mother with two teenage boys who found herself homeless after being kicked out of her apartment by her children’s father. With no place else to go and feeling hopeless, Karly reached out to United Way. Karly met with a program coordinator and together they filled out many assistance applications which included a housing application. Less than a week later, Karly was accepted for her own apartment. An unimaginable weight was lifted off of her shoulders. She continued to meet with her case manager to ensure she was on the path to financial stability and staying on track with her budgeting.

“Getting into that apartment has definitely changed my life,” Karly states, as she is “able to provide [her] son with his own room now” and have a safe “sanctuary” to call home. When asked how her experience was working with United Way, Karly stated, “If it wasn’t for [United Way], I don’t know where I’d be right now.”

United Way also serves families by providing essential, everyday items through the Kidz Closet. Over 1,000 children this past year received clothing, hygiene products, and school supplies.This initiative recognizes the importance of access to basic necessities for children. By alleviating the financial burden of purchasing these items, United Way helps families provide a better quality of life for their children.

United Way’s Backpack Program serves eight different schools, providing 600 students weekly with packed bags of food to take home over the weekend.

Many children in the area rely on school meals as their primary source of nutrition, and weekends and school breaks can be particularly challenging for these families. As a community, we are ensuring no child goes hungry over the weekend.

United Way recently took over operations of the Larimore Food Pantry. After significant remodeling, the pantry moved back into their remodeled building in March of this year. The Larimore Food Pantry provides emergency groceries for those in need. We strive to connect hungry families and individuals with wholesome food to tide them over during times of crisis.

Together, we are fighting to end hunger in our community, providing our neighbors with hot meals and full hearts.

United Way’s sponsors, donors, and volunteers form a strong network of support that enables us to fulfill our mission. Each life touched by the United Way serves as a powerful reminder that a community is stronger when it works together.

Heather Novak is the executive director of United Way of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks & Area.

