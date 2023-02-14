Eatbeat: Museum of Art Café offers unique menu

GRAND FORKS — The menu is unique at the North Dakota Museum of Art Café. The setting is “early Grand Forks.” Luncheon choices range from a "Winter Glow Quinoa Bowl" to soup, sides of salad and desserts.

We studied the menu on a recent visit to the Museum Café with Susie Shaft and Jolene Brosseau. We looked around and studied the unique, small café. Booths were well known in downtown Grand Forks restaurants including Sanders, which is now gone.

We talked about the small, unique café as a place to visit with people who come back to Grand Forks. As a place to go on a long winter day. As a place of interest to the community.

Chef Kristen Whitney offers fresh soups prepared in house with frequent changes. And there is chili along with the soups of the day. Desserts are prepared in house.

There’s a Winter Glow Quinoa Bowl made with roasted beets, sweet potatoes, broccoli and seasoned garbanzo beans on a bed of white quinoa topped vinaigrette. and garnished with julienned kale.

The menu is short and easy to read. There are sides of seasonal fruit,



The Museum conference room is available for groups of six to 10 people.

North Dakota Museum of Art Café

261 Centennial Drive, Stop 7305

University of North Dakota

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday

Seating: 25

Chef: Kristen Whitney

Reservations: 701-777-4668

Report card: A pleasant seating area on the lower level of the North Dakota Museum of Art. Friendly ambiance. Unique menu includes bowls, soup, sides, dessert and beverages.

