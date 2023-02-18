Eatbeat: Grand Forks Applebee's offers lots of space, food options

GRAND FORKS — Nick Eley, who grew up in Grand Forks, has been manager of Applebee’s since the restaurant opened. He has guided the restaurant through good days along with days of blizzards and hail storms.

This week there were four of us asking for this and that during the lunch hour on Monday. Lunch friends were Donna Gillig and her daughter Jane from Bismarck, and Susie Shaft. Our server was Crystal, and because of her help and attention we enjoyed being at Applebee’s.

We drifted here and there on the large menu as we chatted. We took note of the won ton taco, spinach dip and triple chocolate melt.

For years, my choice at Applebee’s has been the Oriental Chicken Salad. I eat half at the restaurant and take the rest home for another meal. And it was pleasing to see the menu still carries the long time favorites.

The salad brings greens, noodles and almonds.

Along with salads there are steaks including ribeyes. And there are choices of chicken, pasta and burgers.

Eley says he relies on UND students to show up and round out the serving staff in the large restaurant. Like others, he has found it difficult to find waiters during the times in recent years.

There are booths along the windows north, west and south in the building. And there is a large, convenient parking area. Inside towards late afternoon and evening customers seem to prefer the lower level nearest the television and lounge area.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill

2851 S. Columbia Road

Telephone: 701-795-5688

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight

Report card: With seating for 232, Applebee’s is one of the largest restaurants in Greater Grand Forks and offers delivery service. A wide choice of menu offerings include steak and ribs, chicken, seafood, pasta, salads, bowls, burgers and sandwiches.