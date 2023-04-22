Dr. Donald Jurivich: Be sure to 'mind the gap'

Travel to London, jump on the Tube and you hear a British-accented voice over the speakers that admonishes passengers to “mind the gap” between the platform and the subway train.

As a call to safety, minding the gap can serve as a metaphor here in the United States regarding the gap in knowledge about the Geriatric 3Ds. When asked, most people would likely refer to 3Ds as something three-dimensional, like a video game or a movie seen with those red and green throwaway glasses.

In Geriatric Medicine, the 3Ds correspond to the triad of dementia, delirium and depression, which disproportionately impact older adults. Even though the mnemonic of the Geriatric 3Ds is supposed to help health care providers quickly recall these prevalent problems, the 3Ds can be among the most under-recognized health care problems confronting older adults.

Epidemiologic studies indicate that the Geriatric 3Ds frequently don’t show up in medical charting when they should be identified. For example, nearly half of folks with memory impairment in rural America go unrecognized by their primary care providers. I once did a quality improvement study in Chicago and found that of 149 patients admitted to a community hospital, only three of them had documentation with a provider note indicating “altered mental status” despite the fact that 10-30% of older adults enter hospitals with delirium. In a recent study, primary care physicians recognized only 7% of their patients with depressive symptoms.

We could get into a deep discussion why clinicians don’t consistently recognize the Geriatric 3Ds, but suffice it to say that there is considerable room for improvement.

Lack of 3D detection and documentation is not entirely the fault of clinicians. Many times older adult patients are unprepared or unwilling to undergo testing for cognitive and psychosocial problems. As a Geriatrician who routinely is on the lookout for the Geriatric 3Ds, I am always astonished at the push back I get when I try to conduct memory testing. In one instance, an 80+-year-old patient came to me with a hip problem, and in my sense of duty and comprehensiveness, I administered a short screening test for memory loss called the mini-cog, and boy oh boy, did I get an earful.

“Who do you think you are, Dr. Smarty Pants, testing my memory when my problem is in my hip?” Her angst went well beyond my getting an earful.

She completed a patient satisfaction form and ranked me a 0 out of a 5 scale. My five-star rating really took a hit. Mind you, it only takes a couple of zeroes in physician rating scores to make you look like a pretty so-so doctor. Nonetheless, I can happily report that my feisty patient passed her memory test with flying colors.

So how do we get around the issue of physician AND patient reticence to assess the Geriatric 3Ds? A new model of health care may have a solution.

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement advocates Age Friendly Health Care as a preferred model to routinely address the Geriatric 3Ds. Age Friendly Health Care utilizes the Geriatric 4Ms as a framework to improve older adult health care, and the 3Ds are included in one of the 4M domains called Mentation or Mind. For those who may not have heard about the Geriatric 4Ms, they are What Matters, Mind, Mobility and Medications. Clinical research shows that health care systems that routinely apply the 4Ms in the acute and ambulatory care settings can expect higher quality outcomes and lower costs.

If you are interested in more information about the 4Ms, and the 3D’s in particular, you can access the Dakota Geriatrics website at www.dakotageriatrics.org and check out some of the freely available videos on these topics. Through these resources our UND Geriatrics program is hopeful that we can “mind the gap” in our knowledge about the Geriatric 3Ds and facilitate better health care for older adults.

Dr. Donald Jurivich is professor and chairman of Geriatrics at the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He holds the endowed chair established by Eva Gilbertson, M.D., who was the first woman graduate of UND Medical School. Jurivich is the principal investigator for the HRSA funded Dakota Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Project that supports Age Friendly and Dementia Friendly Health Care. Any opinions expressed in this article are strictly those of the author and do not reflect the opinion of UND or HRSA.