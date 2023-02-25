Chuck Haga: With books, North Dakota lawmakers embark on slippery slope

I haven’t been to the Grand Forks Public Library recently, which is a shame because I love libraries: the vast treasure of books I haven’t cracked yet; the quiet competence of staff people who love the work; the less quiet, often explosive joy and curiosity of children.

“There’s so many!” a child may squeal when first let loose in the stacks. Then, shushed by mom or grandpa, a breathy whisper: “There’s so many! How will I ever read them all?”

You won’t, kid. You won’t come close. But that’s OK. One of the great lessons in libraries is learning discernment.

I love bookstores, too, especially sprawling shops that deal in used books. When I lived in the Twin Cities, I often spent hours on a Saturday morning searching, sampling, collecting, buying.

I was usually looking for books on World War I: origins of the war, each belligerent country’s war aims, biographies and autobiographies, books with sweeping, colorful maps and pictures of biplanes and early tanks. I had studied the war, the arrogance and bumbling that led up to it, in graduate school at UND.

But beyond my obsession with the Great War, I loved the serendipity of roaming the stacks. I once stumbled on a book, “Our Friends the Bees,” and pretty much read it, fascinated, as I leaned against a sturdy shelf in an aisle marked "Miscellaneous."

Another pleasant bookshop memory: In January 1992, I wrote a story about inscriptions and items left in books that had made their way onto shelves in a St. Paul bookstore. That included a postcard that Rose had sent from Miami to John in St. Paul. “Have been keeping busy,” she wrote. “The ocean is beautiful and we have been swimming every day. … See you when we get home.”

The postcard had been left in “Women in Love,” page 250. It may have been happenstance, I wrote. “But the narrator says on that page, ‘He did not believe in final self-abandonment. He said it openly. It was his challenge. She was prepared to fight him for it. For she believed in an absolute surrender to love.’”

Wouldn’t you love to know what happened with Rose and John?

I’ve been thinking about books, bookstores and libraries because some members of the North Dakota Legislature apparently fear them.

Among bills advanced last week by lawmakers was a proposal that librarians could be charged with a misdemeanor for displaying certain books containing sexual material. One such book, the Bismarck Tribune’s Jack Dura reported, is “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships and Being a Human.”

Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, the House majority leader, introduced House Bill 1205. He described the “Let’s Talk” book as “225 pages of despicable filth.”

His bill passed 65-28 and goes now to the Senate. It also would require libraries to submit a compliance report to legislators.

Another proposal, Senate Bill 2360, passed 38-9 and will go now to the House, Dura reported. Introduced by Sen. Keith Boehm, R-Mandan, it also aims to purge “explicit sexual material” from the state’s schools and libraries, which the senator called “safe zones for activists” to “disseminate their doctrine on perversion on minors.”

I don’t so much mind the suddenly anti-local control majority party warning about the dangers of pornography to children. I have no doubt they are motivated by sincere concern.

But these proscriptions would apply to all, not just children, and I get nervous when government starts telling me what I may and may not read. It’s a slippery slope, as the regular listing of books banned around America shows.

The Bismarck paper’s editorial board objected this week to the legislative moves. “There’s an authoritarian trend to this legislative session, which ultimately will threaten North Dakotans’ individual freedoms,” the paper declared.

“Bills being considered by the Legislature would ban books and threaten librarians with criminal penalties; stop colleges and universities from requiring or promoting COVID-19 vaccines; and make life harder for transgender people.

“While sponsors may have good intentions such as protecting youth, the overall impact of the bills could be chilling. They are vague and open to interpretation, discount professional advice, discourage workers from coming to North Dakota and drive away health professionals.”

The problem with prohibiting “explicit sexual material” is that different people will define that differently. Who gets to decide? What’s to keep a zealous government from advancing censorship into broader fields, including religious or political views?

“The Tribune editorial board isn’t aware of any schools or libraries that are hotbeds of perversion,” the paper stated, noting that Rep. Boehm cited no specific instances where such problems exist or have occurred.

“What will prevent legislators from targeting bookstores next?” the paper asked. “Instead of banning books, libraries should be asked to place controversial books in locations where children can go only with their parents.”

I could go for that. There still would be “so many” books for kids to run their hands over. They might even find a copy of “Our Friends the Bees.” (But be warned: Those bees do get busy.)

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.