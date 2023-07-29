Chuck Haga: Unable to make the trip, but Itasca's on my mind

I should have been in Itasca State Park this week, but I

wasn’t. I had optimistically booked a room in the lovely, historic Douglas Lodge, but nagging health issues forced me to cancel.

Like most of you who have been fortunate to achieve

senior status, I’m having to come to terms with loss – loss of friends and relatives, of abilities and possibilities. I don’t see or hear as well as I did. I struggle to recall names.

And I wasn’t able to seek solace and tranquility this week in a place I cherish. It was a bitter disappointment.

Again, I know my experience is hardly unique. Everybody who makes it to “the golden years” runs into problems of one sort or another and must deal with loss and a diminished range of abilities. I have friends in their 80s who took better care of themselves, and I envy them. But I know they, too, sometimes “feel that tense, shining dullness of the space where the memories are,” as Helen Macdonald wrote in “H Is for Hawk.”

In my book bag for this trip I had two appreciations of Itasca, one more than a half century old and one new, one a thing of history and statistics, the other often rhapsodic. So, I have consoled myself by reading and putting my mind, at least, back in the park, where I can imagine it lush and warm, uncrowded but rich with wildflowers and critters.

Retired UND biologist Bob Seabloom loaned me his autographed copy of John Dobie’s 1959 “The Itasca Story.” He knew Dobie, who had studied, played and worked in the park since 1931. His book recounts the search for the Mississippi River’s headwaters, creation of the park and descriptions of its plants, animals and physical features in the late 1950s.

University of Minnesota botanists had collected 1,200 species of flowering plants there, headlined by the pink, white and yellow lady slippers. Biologists had identified 44 species of animals, some – bears, moose and wolves – fading in numbers as civilization encroached and greater numbers of visitors arrived.

Dobie provided detailed accounts of early searches for

the source of the Mississippi, including the 1832 expedition by Henry Schoolcraft, credited with being first to identify Lake Itasca as the true head. Schoolcraft later recorded his first view of the lake as he stood on a hill above it. “At a depression of perhaps a hundred feet below, cradled among the hills, the lake spread out its elongated volume, presenting a scene of no common picturesqueness and rural beauty.”

He told about the origins of Preachers Grove, the Old Settler’s Cabin, Douglas Lodge and other features of the park, as well as the legislative battles over funding and administration and showdowns with lumber interests eager to get at the park’s great red and white pines.

In the 1950s, Dobie wrote, conservationist E.G. Cheyney urged the state to do all it could to preserve the pines and wilderness. “These things cannot be accomplished overnight. Trees grow slowly. Some of the present stands are probably two hundred years old. It will require a hundred years to produce other stands to replace them. That does not mean that it is hopeless. On the contrary, it means that it should be undertaken at once without delay. Itasca Park is not (just) something for today or tomorrow, but for all time.”

Itasca’s red pines “give the park its character,” Dobie wrote, and Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl agreed in a long, lovely piece in Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine in April, based on a weeklong visit to the region last summer.

“When a red pine gets to be 300 years old, she’s beautiful and tall, standing in a red skirt of fallen needles, and she smells terrific, resinous, and piney,” she wrote. “At her feet, the jewels of the northern woodland bloom – ghost pipes, like white glass bouquets; blue-bead lilies, dangling navy-blue fruits exactly like porcelain beads on high drooping stalks.”

The passage made me think of my two favorite pines in Itasca: the former national record red pine, more than 300 years old and 126 feet tall until it was severely damaged by wind, and another red pine, majestic and towering over my favorite camping spot on the outer edge of Pine Ridge campground.

The former national record-holder lost its crown in a windstorm in 2007. When I saw the damage the next year, I nearly cried.

“Some people are sad, but they understand the cycle,” Connie Cox, then Itasca’s lead park naturalist, told me in 2008 as I worked on a story for MinnPost. “It’s kind of expected, given the age of the tree. The average life expectancy of a red pine is 250 years, and they suffer some of the same things we do as we age. They become brittle.”

I will see those noble trees again. I have a reservation at the lodge in late September, the best time to be in the park, when it is less crowded and, if we’ve had a good early frost, the mosquitoes are gone, and the silence in the pines is wondrous.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.

