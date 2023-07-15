Chuck Haga: The power of the atom bombs lingers still today

A former newspaper colleague likes to treat himself in the summer to a brief “road trip” vacation, during which he explores a part of the country he hasn’t seen much of before. Visits to the homes of presidents and other famous people, odd roadside attractions, regional food specialties and music gatherings are highlights.

My friend’s most recent focused wandering took him last month to the American Southwest, to Taos, Santa Fe and Albuquerque, to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and to the home of modernist painter Georgia OKeeffe.

And to Los Alamos.

“Folks here are gearing up for a boost in tourism after the ‘Oppenheimer’ movie comes out” in July, Neal wrote. “But right now, fairly quiet with great tour guides and loads of history.”

Another former colleague was equally restrained in his posted response: “Hauntingly beautiful place,” friend Bruce wrote of the birthplace of the atomic bomb.

My friend’s little travelogue caused me to recall my own visit to Los Alamos 35 years ago. The memory returned with every mention of the new film on my hospital room TV – and with every news story about Ukraine, the Russian invasion and the Kremlin’s stockpile of nuclear weapons.

One critic who has seen the much anticipated “biopic” featuring Irish actor Cillian Murphy as Robert Oppenheimer, “the father of the atomic bomb,” wrote that it is “a dense, talkie, tense film partly about the bomb, mostly about how doomed we are. Happy summer!”

The history of the Manhattan Project, America’s ultimately successful race to beat Nazi Germany to the bomb – and the decision to use it against Japan to force an end to World War II – is laid out in all its moral ambiguity at Los Alamos.

Lying in a hospital bed here for nearly a week – I’m OK – I had lots of time recently to watch film critics, historians, talk show pontificators and ethicists sift through the familiar arguments. Were we right to use the bomb, first against the Japanese city of Hiroshima, then days later on Nagasaki? Couldn’t we have shown the Japanese its destructive power without incinerating all those people?

The film is inspired by a 2005 biography, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” and it was the famous physicist himself who set the discussion’s tone. He chose a piece of Hindu scripture to reflect on what he witnessed in the New Mexico desert on July 16, 1945, detonation of the world’s first atomic bomb:

“Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

He had help, of course. More than 100,000 workers were thrown into the project, according to history enshrined at Los Alamos and at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

I stopped at Los Alamos in 1988 because the American writer John Steinbeck had passed through as he did the research for “Travels with Charley,” his 1960 account of “searching for America.” My newspaper had given me about 10 weeks to retrace his route and retake the country’s temperature. (Yes, it was a different time, newspaper economics and all.)

I found the official word on the Manhattan Project posted at the entry to the museum: “The laboratory was founded in 1943 for the sole purpose of developing nuclear weapons to end World War II. Today, nuclear weapons serve as a deterrent to global conflict.”

At the museum, I talked with Beth Mendoze, then 36, who had come to see it with her father, T.D. Parkhurst, 71. They reacted differently to the history presented there, reflecting the complexity of the issue.

“I feel such emotion here,” the young woman told me. “It frightens me, the magnitude of these bombs. And this was just the beginning. I can’t imagine any of them realizing … but they must have realized what would be the result of their work.”

Her father brought a different perspective to the matter. He had served in the U.S. Navy during the war, in the Pacific.

“Our next operation was to move onto the mainland of Japan,” he said. “What they did at Hiroshima and Nagasaki saved a million lives. I was eternally thankful.”

Beth Mendoza listened as her father spoke, then said, “Maybe I would have felt the same way then. But I don’t feel the same way now. I have three children, and … there is no possibility of anybody winning if any of these are used again.”

In 1988, the museum was drawing about 64,000 visitors a year. As my friend Neal noted, they’re likely to welcome more this year, thanks to the movie.

I imagine those tourists will watch documentary films, as I did, and touch replica casings of Fat Man and Little Boy – the first atom bombs. They may sign their names in a visitor ledger and offer comments, such as those I saw 35 years ago: “Incredible. Interesting. Cool. Amazing. Educational.”

I especially remember one simple plea, a wish that there should be no more Nagasakis, no more Hiroshimas. The comment was signed by Masahiro Misumi of Ibarzko, Japan.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.

