Chuck Haga: Syttende mai, coronation bring royalty to mind

With the recent coronation in England and the approach of Syttende mai here and in Norway, I have royalty on my mind.

Charles – that’s all I’ve known him as for nearly all my 73, soon to be 74 years – Charles was officially and ceremoniously installed as King Charles III a few days ago. I watched, more than casually interested, and not just because I studied modern European history at UND a long time ago.

We grew up together — remotely, of course. He was a prince. I may have been in my mother’s eyes, but otherwise I was a commoner, a democratic republican with no royal sentiments or pretensions at all.

But we shared the name – Charles – and we were born just a few days apart. When he was 12, 18, 21, 30, so was I. At 30, I saw Prince Charles at a ski-jumping competition in Oslo, from a modest distance. He wasn’t jumping; neither was I. But I felt a little kinship with him. I often wondered how he’d handle what was likely to be a long apprenticeship.

And whenever I thought about the royal Charles, I thought about another royal who has been part of my life, a distant symbol, mostly: the late King Olav V of Norway. If I ignore doctors’ orders and raise a glass of akevitt on the 17th of May next Wednesday, it will be to his memory.

While the connection I once felt to Charles faded over time, especially with his treatment of the late Princess Diana, my admiration and fondness for Olav only grew. “Where are your bodyguards?” a surprised Norwegian asked him once as he hopped onto a streetcar with his skis, bound for the slopes outside Oslo. “I have 4 million bodyguards,” Olav replied, citing the country’s population.

To me, he represented my father, who was born about the time Haakon, a Danish prince, arrived in Oslo to become King Haakon VII following Norway’s separation from a union with Sweden. (It’s complicated, but the important point is that Haakon carried 2-year-old Olav, who would grow up thoroughly Norwegian.)

Lars Haga was 18, penniless and speaking no English, when he left western Norway for America, for North Dakota, in 1924.

I like to think my father saw Olav 15 years later when the then-crown prince traveled by train through the state. It’s one of my favorite stories – how the train stopped dozens of times between Williston and Grand Forks, and how at each of those stops an emotional Olav heard people, his people, call out to him in the distinct dialects of Hallingdal, Telemark, Rogaland and other parts of the homeland.

It was reported that Olav spoke at United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, where English was used just once, for the singing of our national anthem.

I saw Olav several times, close up: as he visited St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.; as he journeyed through Iowa and Minnesota in 1987, and at a family Thanksgiving dinner in Minneapolis, where I huddled outside the home with other reporters.

But the best memory is of Olav speaking to more than 1,300 sons and daughters of Norway at a downtown Minneapolis hotel, the culmination of that 1987 tour.

He waxed sentimental. So did I, thinking of my father and my mother’s people, who had uprooted themselves from Norway a generation or two before Lars boarded a ship in Stavanger harbor.

“We have found that you still love the nation of your parents and grandparents,” he said in that surprisingly high-pitched voice. “It warms the hearts of all Norwegians to know that the customs and traditions of the old country still hold an attraction for Americans of Norwegian descent.”

I had lived in Norway, a graduate student, in 1978-79, and one of the topics I studied was how the great migration of people from Norway to the United States was treated in Norwegian literature. So much of it spoke to sacrifice, as I wrote on the eve of Syttende mai three years ago.

In Henrik Werkeland’s “The Mountain Place,” published in 1845, an émigré stands on the deck of a ship leaving for America and watches as mountains fall into the sea. “Everything I see has roots in my heart.”

Alexander Kjelland’s novel “Working People” was published in 1881. Families and individual men and women stood waiting for a train to the coast and a ship that would carry them across. “There was an impression of deliberate, slowly matured resolution over all of this: the bare, solid baggage; the new, stiff clothes. In their hands, they held no unnecessary, sentimental things – only the children, but they were held fast with a firm grip that wouldn’t loosen until they were secure in the new world.”

I think of those lines, those mothers and fathers and children, as I hear and read about the people massing at our southern border today. I know it’s a complicated situation, an unfair burden for people and cities and businesses there, but I resent the cynical exploitation, the cavalier rejection, the inhumanity.

I’ve said and written it many times: I look in those hungry, desperate faces … and I see my father.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013.


