Chuck Haga: Some advice for UND's incoming freshmen

Students are streaming back, bringing new life to the UND campus and to the larger community, and it stirs something in those of us who remember what it was like when we arrived 10, 25, 50 years ago.

More Chuck Haga







In my case, it was 56 years ago, early fall of 1967, a time when folk music was giving way to rock but the university still retained an air of formality, of tradition. At the fraternity I joined, we dressed for dinner, and a matron came in to teach us table manners.

Times have changed.

That first September – we started later then – I remember thinking the university was so large, intimidating, but incredibly attractive and exciting. Wearing a new sweater, which I thought made me look collegiate, I shuffled through leaves as I wandered the campus, wondering: Do I belong here?

I had advice from an older brother, who had earned a degree and went on to law school here. It was probably “Don’t skip class” and “Don’t party too much, especially if beer is involved.”

I could have used a good many more tips, lessons that might have made the first year or two go easier. I know it could have made my college experience more fulfilling.

So, hoping it doesn’t seem too presumptuous, I’m offering here a few tips and insights to you newcomers, freshmen especially. What I gleaned from experience may be helpful as well to upperclassmen who enjoyed their first years a bit too much.



This first semester, work hard. Go to class, do assignments, prepare for exams. You can provide yourself with a benchmark – prove yourself capable of succeeding. That’s what I did my first year, and I convinced myself that I belonged. Talk with your professors, especially if you struggle. Most teachers are hungry to connect and help and wish more students would take advantage of office hours. A thoughtful question or observation – maybe a word of appreciation – can give a professor a renewed sense of purpose. Talk, too, with your academic adviser. If you have a good notion of what you’d like to do with your life, work out a plan for how to get there. And when you’re planning your course schedule, try to carve out time to explore a few subjects unrelated to your major. Scheduling can be tight in some fields, but remember that this is a university, not a trade school. My focus was on journalism, but some of the most satisfying classes I took were in biology, philosophy, geography (clouds!) and music appreciation. Read. You’ll plead lack of time, but that’s not true. Keep a book handy – a Dostoevsky novel, an introduction to Greek or Roman history, the life story of bees – and take advantage of time between classes or a Saturday morning when everyone else in your dorm or apartment is still sleeping. Learn Spanish. That would guarantee employment, and it would multiply the enjoyment of a week or a semester exploring another country, another culture. I did not master Spanish at UND, but what I managed made later visits to Mexico, Nicaragua and El Salvador more satisfying. Or try French, German or another language. I studied Norwegian while in graduate school, and a year later I was conversing with first cousins in the region my father emigrated from a century ago. Consider studying abroad, for the same reasons, with a bonus. The year I spent in Norway, I came to understand and appreciate my own country better. UND has several study abroad options. Check those out, and begin to figure what it will take to get you to Italy, Argentina, Australia or South Korea. Again, manage your time and seize opportunities: Join a student club, attend lectures and plays, read the Dakota Student, enjoy the Writers Conference and don’t miss the stirring grand entry at the annual Indian Wacipi. And the Varsity Bards! The first time I heard them, I knew UND was a classy place and where I wanted to be. Learn your way around the library. Meet a reference librarian and see how they might help you through a crisis. Again, your questions and interest will give them purpose, and they may want to hug you for it. Explore the city, and not just the bars and pizza joints. There will be theater, music, craft shows and other special events. If you live off campus, respect your neighbors. Party on, but moderate the noise and pick up trash.

Those are my tips and recommendations. I should add something about the use of artificial intelligence, but I’m still trying to figure out how to balance the potential good against the obvious dangers of abuse. Just remember that if you use the technology to cheat, you’re cheating yourself. And you may get caught.

Bottom line: Work hard, but remember to have fun and make memories.

Buena suerte!

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.

