Chuck Haga: Social media gives us 'friends,' but many people are still lonely

I’ve been feeling lonely.

The reasons are varied and complex, some obvious but others subtler. The feelings tend to come on at 3 in the morning when I am unable to sleep and I give in to brooding, sifting through mistakes and losses of the past.

But the latest bout of loneliness came as I drove home the other day, savoring fresh memories of hours spent in my home town with old friends – first friends, the ones I’ve known since we giggled through naps on kindergarten rugs.

We had gathered, a couple dozen of us from the Valley City High School Class of 1967, to say goodbye to one of our own: Bob “Swampy” Maresh, a big man with a big heart. He was a working man who had provided flat-bed trucks for us to ride on in a half dozen class reunion parades, including our 55th last year, then hosted us at his workshop for midnight bonfires.

Someone counted 500 people at Swampy’s prayer service.

It was wonderful seeing those faces again, the faces that despite wrinkles and the other effects of age still held reminders of the kids we once were. We touched – hugs, handshakes, an arm across a shoulder – and we talked, face to face.

But as I drove home alone across eastern North Dakota, I felt the absence of them again. I thought, too, of the old friends who hadn’t been able to make it to the funeral.

Some of them are Facebook friends, and we connect from time to time on a screen. When would I see them again? Would it be at another funeral? Whose?

And then, on the car radio, came a news report: The United States surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, had issued a warning about the mental health effects of social media on young people. Social media, he said, is influencing their body image, sleep patterns and social wellbeing.

The report struck me because I see how tethered young people are to social media, from students in my UND news writing classes to my own grandchildren. And I know I spend far too much time myself on Facebook, posting and scrolling, sending and checking for messages.

Beyond that, this news reminded me of another warning issued by the surgeon general early this month, in which Dr. Murthy had described a “loneliness epidemic” in the United States.

About half of U.S. adults report that they have experienced loneliness, he said. Research shows that we Americans have pulled away from traditional community organizations, such as churches. We are more distanced from friends and even family members.

The spread of COVID-19 worsened the crisis, Murthy told the Associated Press. With quarantines and other restrictions – legitimate in the face of the health threat – we were increasingly isolated from friends and relatives.

“The loneliness epidemic is hitting young people, ages 15 to 24, especially hard,” the AP reported, citing the surgeon general’s early May report. “The age group reported a 70 percent drop in time spent with friends” over the past two decades.

According to Murthy, one study included in his report found that people who use social media for two hours or more a day “were more than twice as likely to report feeling socially isolated than those who were on such apps for less than 30 minutes a day.”

We want – we need – more in-person interaction. “As we shifted to use technology more and more for our communication, we lost out on a lot of that in-person interaction.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., has taken up the issue. I pay attention to him because he has refused to accept as a new normal another epidemic ravaging our country, gun violence.

There exists “an unmistakable crisis in this country,” the senator said in an interview with the New Haven Independent. “If you look at the number of teenagers that are feeling lonely or alone, the number of teenagers that are contemplating doing harm to themselves, it’s at real epidemic levels,” he said.

He cited one survey by the Centers for Disease Control that found 57 percent of high school girls reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless.”

I don’t want to overstate this, but again I see it in my UND classes and in findings by university authorities: an increase in students reporting feelings of anxiety and depression.

The crisis is especially striking among young people, Sen. Murphy said, “but you also see elevated levels of loneliness amongst adults, as well.”

According to Facebook, I have nearly 2,000 “friends,” accumulated over the years. Many of those folks became “friends” because of my presence in the news media – hundreds I’ve never actually met. Facebook has its advantages. It has allowed me to maintain some contact with far distant friends, true friends who were – are – dearly important to me, including people overseas and school chums from more than 60 years ago.

But sometimes even those connections feel like a recipe for loneliness, emphasizing the physical separation.

That’s what I was feeling as I drove home from Valley City … and what I felt again in the wee hours the other night.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.