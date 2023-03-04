Chuck Haga: So now it's me, carrying the banner of a generation

We sat, my sister and I, in the back seat of the old family car, a portly 1940s DeSoto or something like it, with Dad at the wheel and Mom riding shotgun.

More Chuck Haga

It would have been in the mid to late 1950s, a Sunday, a day off work for my bartender father. We cruised along gravel roads in the Sheyenne River Valley, inspecting crops and watching for grouse and pheasants as we aimed for a spot where Dad could fish, smoke a cigar, get off his aching feet and relax.

We kids had a fat kettle between us in the back seat, a kettle full of fried chicken, which Mom had made that morning. It was exceptionally good fried chicken, warm and aromatic beneath the white cotton dishcloths that covered it.

We each pulled out a leg, Carolyn and I, and when the meat was gone I tossed the bones through an open window.

My leg bone went out our window and into the open driver’s side window of another car, headed in the opposite reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

We said nothing, but we were terrified. We turned and watched out the rear window as the other car stopped, raising a cloud of gravelly dust.

Would the man be very angry? Would he turn his car around and chase after us? Would he beat up Dad? Would Dad take off his belt later for a 1950s-style whupping? (He didn’t hit us often, but as a comedian once said, he hit for distance.)

The man, angry or not, kept on his way. Dad, oblivious to our little drama, pressed on, too, whistling, happy on a Sunday drive. Carolyn and I nervously went back to the fried chicken.

Carolyn died Tuesday. She was 71, wracked by multiple sclerosis, in just her fifth day in hospice care. I was startled by her appearance the last time I saw her, the day she went into hospice. But we talked. We remembered. I got her to laugh a little. Twice.

She was still my little sister, and she laughed every time I retold the story of that long-ago drive in the country, the chicken bones and the hapless man.

And she was the last of my siblings.

Big brothers Tom and Jerry – remember, Dad was a bartender – were gone. Jerry, an attorney, died way back in 1999. We used to have knock ‘em down, drag 'em out battles over free press vs. fair trial. And Jerry figured in another story I often retold to Carolyn. Mom and Dad had brought Carolyn and me to a Valley City High School football game, parking on a sideline. During pre-game warmups, a football came sailing toward us and bonked Carolyn smack on the face. Jerry, in uniform, ran over to retrieve the ball and ask Carolyn if she was OK. She smiled brightly and said she was fine. But when Jerry ran back onto the field, she burst into tears. Fifty years later, she was able to laugh at that one, too – proud she had held it together for her brother.

Tom died in 2014. He had spent 30 years in the Air Force, retiring as a chief master sergeant, and he was my hero. I often bragged to friends that when he retired, there were generals and colonels at the ceremony, and they treated Tommy like he was the United States Air Force. (I also bragged that he once struck out Roger Maris in a youth baseball game, but he‘d say, “You better tell 'em Roger hit a few home runs off me, too.”)

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it’s just me now, carrying a generation’s banner.

The family lives on, of course, in our children, grandchildren and – through Carolyn, two great-grandchildren. I am a proud uncle and wish I could spend more time with the young ones. I’d like to tell them stories. I’d like to pass along history.

That’s the thing about siblings. They know stuff. They know you. There is nothing quite like the bonds, the history you share with people who share your name, your genes, your parents.

Tom and Jerry were both close to a decade older than me. They knew my mom and dad for so many more years. I had questions only they could answer. Some of those questions endure.

So do the memories.

Tom, hearing from our mother that I had started playing golf but had only a poor, mismatched set of old clubs, sent me a full new set from England, where he was stationed at the time.

I still can see teenage Jerry walking toward our house on a sunny day one distant May, bouncing a new, dimpled basketball, tossing it to me and saying, “Happy birthday!”

And I can see the fear on Carolyn’s face turning to a co-conspirator’s smile, maybe 60 years ago, as Dad whistled and drove on, for one day at least happy and carefree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.