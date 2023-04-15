Chuck Haga: Schlossman's forte is great stories off the ice

One of the things that make Brad Schlossman a fine hockey sportswriter is his ability to see and do great stories off the ice.

ln my newswriting course at UND, l always devote a class or two to the coverage of sports. And I always invite my former Grand Forks Herald colleague to campus to show students how a talented, motivated sportswriter can elevate the quality of a newspaper.

A newspaper's sports pages can feature some of the finest writing in the paper. Unfortunately, it often is home to some of the worst writing: cliches, jargon, lack of depth, boosterism – as well as atrocious grammar and "creative" spelIing.

The work of the professional sports journalist has changed considerably over the past few decades. Beat writers used to focus on who won and who lost. They might try to show something of heroic personalities, but those profiles often seemed flat.

Readers of the newspaper's sports pages increasingly wanted more than a box score, fight result or description of a game-winning touchdown. They wanted more than a formulaic account of what occurred on the baseball diamond, the basketball court, the hockey arena.

Schlossman told my students this week that he was listening to a sports program on talk radio one day, and a caller suggested that a good athlete has the best job ever. One of the hosts responded that, no, we have the best job – we get to sit around and talk sports all day.

That sounds pretty good, Brad thought. "That sounds like something I could do."

But early on, Brad discovered that you almost need degrees in finance, law medicine and psychology to report on the sports news today. What's going on in the corporate board room, in the courtroom, in the clinic?

What used to be called rather disparagingly "the toys and games department" at the newspaper has had to up its game and take seriously its news gathering role.

That often leads to fractious relationships between sports reporters and the athletes, teams, and coaches they cover. So, add tact, perseverance and personaI communication skills to the job description.

ln class, l go through stories Schlossman has done in recent years that show his eye for the unusual, the complex, and especially the humanity of the people he covers.

Some of his best work came in his writing about Lisa Marvin, a member of UND's women's hockey team, shortly before the university dropped the sport for women. Thanks to a good, cultivated relationship with Lisa's father, a high school coach, Brad was the first to report the true seriousness of Lisa's injuries when she was hit by a car on Gateway Drive in late 2014. She was nearly killed.

Three months after the accident, Brad worked with Lisa, her family, teammates, and doctors to provide a compelling step-by-step account of the accident and her first steps toward recovery.

Brad continued to follow Lisa's journey back from the accident, until the following year when, at the last home game of the year, Lisa strapped on skates and pulled on her UND sweater and other gear and rejoined her teammates on the ice. She was named to the starting lineup.

Other stories have demonstrated Schlossman's range and desire to show people as more than one-dimensional characters. His 2014 profile of former UND head hockey coach Dave Hakstol went beyond the wins and losses and the famous Hakstol stare. "That stare,” one former player told Brad, "will penetrate the back of your helmet."

On Hakstol's grueling work ethic, Schlossman told how the coach's mother was a school teacher, his father a farmer who worked in Alberta's oil fields to get through hard times on the farm.

"I’m not sure when my dad or mom slept," Hakstol said. "They set the bar pretty high."

Another favorite story: Schlossman's 2019 portrait of Dan Shradel, a scout for the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets, who sometimes joined conference calls with Jets officials and other scouts while working his day job – driving a garbage truck in Edina, Minn. He was, in the words of a

Jets assistant manager, “the most interesting garbage man in the world."

Brad dug into the man's background, personality, and passion to justify that description.

Another story went beyond simply reporting a bad injury suffered by a referee during a UND game. ln reporting the extent of the injuries and the long recovery required, Brad learned that out-of-pocket medical bills more than doubled what the referee had earned on the ice that season. One consequence of his reporting: college hockey now provides coverage for referees.

You can hear Brad talk about his career, his approach to sports writing and thoughts on the future of sports journalism on Wednesday, April 19, when he will deliver the annual Hagerty Lecture at 4:30 p.m. in the UND Memorial Union. "Writing From Ringside," his talk is titled.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.