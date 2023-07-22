Chuck Haga: Retracing Steinbeck route helped reveal concerns across America

Anger and mistrust, deep divisions over crime, abortion, the environment, race and class.

We’ve been here before.

In the autumn of 1960, as Americans considered Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy for president, John Steinbeck wandered the nation in a camper with his French poodle Charley. He said he wanted to better understand his country.

My newspaper, the Star Tribune, gave me better than two months in 1988 to retrace the route Steinbeck took.

Peggy and Jim Ferrari were on a ferry from Long Island, N.Y., to Groton, Conn., where nuclear submarines were built. “Armed with mass murder,” Steinbeck had written in “Travels with Charley,” “our silly, only way of deterring mass murder.”

“We never seem to be able to set anything aside,” Jim said. “If you had told me 10 years ago the amount of money we’d be pulling into our household now, I’d figure we’d be upper middle class, easily. But it just doesn’t go anywhere.”

Partisan passion? In Maine, potato farmer Arnold Roach groused, “Those idiot ding-a-lings in the Reagan administration have just about put us out of business. Any farmer who would vote for any Republican for any office should be in a mental institution.”

But in Bangor, real estate developer Richard Trott said, “I get down on my knees every night and pray that George Bush is elected president” over Michael Dukakis.

In Massachusetts, I found a hopeful Sara Mierke, 22, at Amherst College. “I went through a fairly typical stage of cynicism, when I thought it didn’t matter what people did, what I did,” she said. “But I have a pretty strong faith now in human intelligence, in the ability to overcome problems.

“And it’s just a real burden to be negative. It’s not very productive.”

In a Catholic church in Potsdam, N.Y., the Rev. William Argy said his parishioners were “skeptical about politicians and their promises. They’re rapidly tiring of their criticism of each other. And I’d have to say there’s a rising antipathy toward the media. They wonder, ‘Am I getting the truth of it all?’”

For Elzada Schrader, running a café by the road outside Buffalo, the problem was welfare. “People are lazy, absolutely lazy. Pride goes down the drain with all these helpy-selfy programs.”

But many people were deeply concerned about economic disparities. At a high school football game in Jamestown, N.D., surgeon Vernon Fitchett watched his son Ben play and talked about people hurting. “You see it in the people coming into the hospital with no insurance.”

In Seattle, United Way had kicked Planned Parenthood out because it was about to start offering abortion services. “That created tension in the community between those who are prochoice and those who oppose abortion,” Russ Search, a spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Seattle, told me. “There is so little consensus in the community on this issue.”

In San Francisco, Paul Steindal, 38, director of a counseling service for people with AIDS: “The people I see who are healing are the ones who are learning to give, to share what they still have, and who come to terms with the fact that we’re only guaranteed moments in life. When that happens, I see mercy, compassion, caring. And joy.”

Near Kingman, Ariz., in an adobe Mexican restaurant, waitress Jenny Dominguez, 16, was studying German. A ballot proposal sought to make English the state’s official language. People should learn English, she said, but the ballot campaign seemed culturally damaging and mean.

“Most of my Chicano friends don’t speak Spanish in school. They’re embarrassed to. Afraid to. And I don’t understand, because it’s what we are. … There’s a lot of prejudice here.”

She offered me fry bread, just made by her Mexico-born mother. I took it to the Grand Canyon, where I listened to a young couple in a tent near mine taking turns reading to their baby. They talked with me next morning with concern but hope for the child’s future.

At a school cafeteria in Cross Plains, Texas, cook Annie Mae Kitchens worried about crime and drugs. “I’ve got a lot of grandkids. … I’d like to see the government do something about the drug problem. I feel they’re going to have to do more punishing of those people.”

In Jackson, Miss., Myra Wells said she would vote for Bush. “We need to get back to basics, to family … to a moral and decent society.”

The Rev. Johnny Swanger echoed that when we spoke after a revival service at Victory Baptist Church in Maggie Valley, N.C. “In term of prosperity and material things, we’re doing OK here in Maggie Valley. But like the rest of the country, morally and spiritually, we’re way down.”

In Birmingham, Ala., site of pitched battles of the civil rights era, Tom Bailey, an editor at the local paper, said It is a different place today. “There are racists here, certainly, just as there are any place in the country. But black and white people do come together socially, and amicably. There are true friendships.”

I wish I could talk again with Sara, the college student, to see if she still has faith “in human intelligence, in the ability to overcome problems.”

I hope so. And I hope it’s warranted.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.

