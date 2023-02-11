Chuck Haga: Remember when Imperial Japan attacked North Dakota?

What if wind currents (or Peoples Republic of China programmers) had brought that big balloon straight east from Montana instead of having it slide to the southeast over Kansas, Missouri and eventually the Carolinas?

What if it had been spotted over North Dakota – say, over Walsh County?

The good people there have some history with balloons emanating from distant lands.

I don’t mean to make light of last week’s balloon saga, and I certainly don’t want to get tangled in the too-predictable political weeds over who should have done what, where and when.

But from the moment I saw the pictures captured by a skyward-looking photographer in Billings, Mont., last week, I’ve been thinking about a boy with a rifle and a balloon with strange markings that came down in a muddy field on his family’s farm.

It happened on March 30, 1945, a few months before the end of World War II: Imperial Japan attacked North Dakota.

I wrote about it in the Herald in June 2013, telling the tale of “an early UAV” launching from Japan, crossing the Pacific Ocean and coming down in that field near the Forest and Red rivers.

Young Clarian Grabanski later told authorities he fired six rifle shots at the balloon as it came down, though it was unclear whether he had hit it.

It was a hydrogen-filled balloon about 30 feet in diameter, much smaller than the recent Chinese spy balloon. And, according to authorities who took charge of the remains, it had been armed with bombs and incendiary devices, which apparently had been dropped earlier.

“It came in from the west, and it was kind of spooky,” said Eugene Dauksavage, 78 in 2013, and just 10 when he saw it. He said he was returning home from a service at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Warsaw, N.D., with his family.

“It was a pretty big balloon, gray, the size of those that people sit in there and fly with helium,” he said. “There was kind of a basket underneath and ropes hanging down.

“It was maybe a couple hundred yards in the air and coming down, down, down. We lived about a quarter-mile from where it landed, and we walked out to the road to look at it. But we never did get to see it close because it was so muddy in the field.”

The FBI and the Army arrived the next day, collected the balloon and successfully imposed a news blackout, hoping to avoid panic and deny Japan intelligence about the effectiveness of their campaign. Thus, there were no contemporary news accounts, and details of the attack were not widely known until military historian Michael Unsworth researched the origins and effects of the campaign many years later. He called his account “Floating Vengeance,” as the attack was a Japanese response to the 1942 Doolittle Raid, which had dropped the first bombs on the Japanese homeland early in the war – itself a response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

In 1994, Unsworth came to Grand Forks for the dedication of a records archive at UND’s Chester Fritz Library. The archive included U.S. investigators’ notes and accounts by Walsh County residents who saw the balloon fall, leaving a trail of sand from ballast sandbags.

Thousands of the balloons armed with bombs and incendiary devices were launched from Nov. 3, 1944, to April 30, 1945. They were carried by the jet stream 6,000 miles to the U.S. West Coast and beyond. In addition to sowing panic, the Japanese had hoped to start huge forest fires in the American West and divert resources from the war effort.

The campaign was not particularly effective, according to Unsworth’s research. Of 9,200 balloons launched, only about 300 made it to North America. Most fell into the ocean; batteries regulating the balloons’ operation froze in the high altitude.

Most of the balloons fell or dropped their bombs in unpopulated areas and did little damage, though one killed six people in Oregon when they tried to drag a bomb from where the balloon landed.

And just as we’re learning about other Chinese balloons crossing U.S. territory the past few years, there was a second Japanese balloon to strike North Dakota in 1945. It actually came down first, on Feb. 22, near Ashley, southwest of Jamestown.

Local farmers estimated it was traveling about 50 feet off the ground at 15 miles an hour. It came to a stop when one of its shroud lines caught on a farmhouse radio antenna.

Locals hauled the device to Ashley, where it was displayed for a time in a vacant lot. Kids took souvenir patches with Japanese writing before military authorities took possession.

Five weeks later, as I wrote in 2013, Clarian Grabanski “personally opened a new front in the war, firing six 22 rounds into the gondola of the Walsh County balloon.”

Fortunately, Unsworth wrote, “he did his shooting from a distance and did not set off the self-destruct charge” built into the balloon.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.