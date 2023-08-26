Chuck Haga: Readers offer their own advice to first-year college students

It was a short note from an old friend who “seized the day” many days at UND when we worked, studied, sparred and grew together more than 50 years ago.

“Take advantage of study abroad,” she wrote, asking me to pass that on to my new students this year. “I did, and the world opened all around me.”

Your responses to last week’s column , in which I recalled the hope, excitement and nervous anticipation that marked those sunny campus days of September 1967, were wonderfully thoughtful. Your memories, like mine, remain clear and inspiring whether just a few years old or preserved over several decades.

“I do miss those wonderful first days of classes full of hope and new minds,” another friend, a retired teacher, wrote. And another: “I miss the first day of school! Everything is possible!”

A retired college professor agreed with my recommendation that students do more to connect with teachers. “Go up to them after class or go to their office, shake their hand, say your name, tell them you want to do well in their class, and ask them for their advice on the most important thing you can do to be successful,” she wrote. “They will be thrilled to talk with you and they will remember you.”

Others endorsed the idea that students should not be so constrained by requirements of their core academic field, despite pressure to focus on a curriculum designed to make you employable in four years. “I couldn’t agree more about taking a few exploration classes outside your major,” one reader said. “I took art and geography classes and I still remember what I learned.”

It is, as I wrote last week, a university, not a trade school. Yes, preparation for a successful career must be a priority, but we should also want to see university graduates who know something of the world, its history and literature, the value of art and music in shaping a full human being. A university graduate should be able to engage in critical thinking … and know how to put a sentence together with depth, clarity and maybe a little style.

That’s a message I share at the start of every semester with my news writing students in UND’s Communication Department, where I’ve been an adjunct instructor since I retired from the newsroom 10 years ago. Even if they never write for a newspaper or another news platform, the ability to convey ideas in writing is a valuable – and valued – skill. And good, trained, principled journalists have never been more essential if we’re to hold onto our democracy.

To that point, another friend responded to my column by sharing “A Journalist’s Creed,” by Walter Williams, the first dean of the Missouri School of Journalism:

“I believe in the profession of journalism. I believe that the public journal is a public trust, that all connected with it are to the full measure of their responsibility, trustees for the public; that observance of a lesser service than the pubic service is a betrayal of this trust.”

Another friend recalled a highlight of his freshman year at UND in 1973, when former New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller spoke on campus, and my friend said he “screwed up (his) courage” and asked Rockefeller a tough question about Attica, the 1971 prison riot that ended with New York authorities shooting and killing 39 people. My friend’s message seemed to be that in that time, in this place, he felt emboldened to speak up, to challenge authority.

Other readers offered a variety of responses to my reminiscences:

“When in doubt, ask a librarian.”

“Have an opinion.”

“I am so glad I studied French for eight semesters, and wrote for the (student paper) and visited the library almost daily. …”

“Spend time with other students, and discover what the world looks like to them. Also, they are all potential lifelong friends. Yes. Really.”

And another thoughtful friend noted something that I’ve seen evidence of over the past few years:

“For some, the first year away from home and all things familiar has a way of bringing on depression,” she wrote. So, she advises students: “Be gentle with yourself. Reach out not only to your roommate and dorm mates, but also any counseling services that are available. … It can be deeply overwhelming that first year. You don’t have to go it alone.”

And learn Spanish, I wrote last week, not only to guarantee yourself employment as our need rises for bilingual counselors, police officers, teachers, translators and other professionals, but also for expanding your horizons.

“I think much of the foolishness you see in today’s politics reflects this extreme American ethnocentric ignorance,” one fellow responded, “and probably the single best step any American can take to climb out of that ignorance is to learn another language and so another culture and way of looking at the world.”

So, new students, work hard. Sample and explore. Mingle and listen and question.

And remember to have fun … memorable fun.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.