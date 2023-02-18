Chuck Haga: Plagiarism potential reaches new levels

Remember term papers? Those assignments in high school and later, tougher, in college?

How you labored over five typed pages on the Incas, or honey production in North Dakota.

Or maybe you didn’t labor so much. You put the assignment off until a day before it was due, and you panicked. Fifty years ago, you maybe went to your local library, found whole books on the Incas and started furiously copying paragraphs.

Or 10 years ago, you went online for that.

You felt a little bad, a little guilty, when you turned in “your” five pages, lacking any credit to sources you, uh, had researched.

Well, cheating is about to get even easier, and the academy is nervous.

With the arrival of an internet application called ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, some students are discovering that they can order up a paper on, say, oil production in North Dakota, or the “Me Too” movement, or whatever topic an instructor might assign.

The State Board of Higher Education has asked UND President Andrew Armacost to form an Artificial Intelligence task force with other state higher education leaders, the Herald reported this week. One of their charges: Figure how to deal with potential negative effects of advancing artificial intelligence, including academic dishonesty.

Nearly 30 years ago, I wrote about the issue of term papers and cheating for the Minneapolis paper. Students, panicking over a looming deadline, slipped into the library to “research” whether Time or Newsweek had written something about land mines or the Cold War or space exploration – their assigned term paper topic.

They copied a few paragraphs, then retyped everything, changing a word here or there to make the writing “theirs,” and handed it in. Maybe they got an A. Or maybe the teacher introduced them to plagiarism – passing off the work of another as your own.

The internet was making such deceitful scholarship easier in the ‘90s, with sites popping up to offer completed papers on any subject. A company called Academic Research Group had a catalog of 20,000 reports on a wide range of subjects, the New York Times reported. The cost then was $6.95 a page.

The company also would have anonymous freelance writers on hand, able to prepare papers to specifications. Those started at $28 a page.

The Times reported that Academic Research Group had “clients” sign a disclaimer stating that they didn’t intend to submit a purchased paper to an academic institution. Plus, the papers were stamped on every page, “Prepared by the Academic Research Group Inc. For research and reference use only.”

So, what’s to keep a busy or lazy student from retyping the paper and turning it in as original work? Nothing … except that it’s dishonest. And you might get caught.

A quick internet search back in 1999, with the key words “term paper,” brought these nobly named sites: cheater.com, schoolsucks.com, termpapers911.com, and cheathouse.com, which said it had been “leading the industry since 1996,” with “over 2 million served.” Similar sites still exist.

In that 1999 report, I quoted the director of the Center for Teaching at the University of Iowa, who said students who had been caught cheating on term papers told him they “were reacting to poor teaching.” The assignment seemed meaningless, or they knew the teacher wouldn’t read their papers anyway.

“If you take the teaching of writing seriously, you avoid most of the problems associated with downloading term papers from the net,” Tom Rocklin said. “Ask early on for a thesis statement. Ask to see a first draft, a revised draft.”

In UND’s Communication Department, where I’ve taught part-time for 10 years, students are required to go through training to recognize plagiarism. They’re warned that passing off someone else’s words as their own is a serious offense and can lead to a failing grade.

One of the toughest moments I’ve had in teaching occurred years ago. The assignment was to write a personal column, and one young woman turned in a wonderful, well-written piece about dealing with depression. It was so good, I sent her a note of praise.

But as I read it again, I felt a little doubt creep in. It was maybe too good, I thought. Searching, I soon found the column, word for word, in a magazine.

I sent the student another note, explaining what I had found and asking her to come in and talk about it. She did, and through sobs said she knew it was wrong, but she was overwhelmed with school and work and health problems – including depression.

I should have failed her – that was the penalty for plagiarism, clearly stated in my syllabus – but after consulting with a few people, I told her to write a new personal column, but to write it about this experience: deciding to cheat, getting caught and having to own up.

She did, writing an excellent, brutally honest paper, and I gave her a passing grade. I’m pretty sure she never tried to cheat like that again.

But if another student, emboldened now and made literate by ChatGPT, tries to slip something false and dishonest by me, I don’t think I’ll be as understanding. They’ve been warned.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013.


