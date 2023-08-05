Chuck Haga: Passing time in the hospital with free, unhindered daydreams

Flailing around in a hospital bed at 3 a.m., sheets and IVs and that tortuous gown keeping me tethered firmly in place, may be about the most frustrating moments I’ve known.

I know all the bells and whistles have purpose. But what I wanted nearly more than the docs figuring out what was wrong with me, I so desperately wanted to sleep.

If you have spent any time in the hospital, you know the routines. Time to check vitals. Time to test blood sugar.

We need to take a weight. Just a few questions from admitting.

“Are you sleeping, Mr. Haga?”

“Well, I was. I little.”

“Sorry. Can you roll toward me, please?”

I’m not complaining. Not really. I’m amazed and gratified by the care, compassion and attention paid me by a small army of doctors, nurses, nurse aides and others during my recent six-day stay at Altru and the three-day relapse earlier this week. They say I was very sick, and based on how I felt I had no reason to dispute that.

The good news is my cancer is in remission.

I am truly sorry to dwell here once again on my health. I would much rather use this generous platform to have a conversation about grandchildren, neighborhood wildflowers, reading or resuming old friendships. I would tell you about granddaughter Emma recovering from an ankle sprain, demonstrating again her remarkable will. Or what I’m learning about one of my literary heroes in William Souder’s 2011 “Mad at the World: A life of John Steinbeck.” (He could be rather unlikable as a child.)

Mine is not to be a political column. We have enough of those. I certainly have opinions, strong ones, on our current national ballet, global warming and our shameful national gun culture, but you can find plenty of thoughtful, nuanced assessments elsewhere – provided you don’t confine yourself to a predictable echo chamber. Look for a site that verifies facts.

So that left me with an awful lot of time to scan news feeds and social media, skipping over click bait (Is that really a bear standing on its hind legs and waving in China?).

One of the ways I kill time in the wee hours, rather than watching "Dateline" reruns or the all-night weather station, is to daydream about how I might have lived my life differently. Since daydreams are free and unhindered, I tend to put myself freely in one of three situations:

● Being a piano player in a fancy downtown city cocktail lounge. (No, I don’t play the piano. As I said, not a requirement in my dream.) Late at night, a beautiful, begowned young woman leans against the piano and says, “Play some of the old songs, Chuck. Play ‘As Time Goes By.’’’ She may resemble Ingrid Bergman.

● I’d like to be a U.S. senator – one term probably, and not for the power and influence, but so I could go on junkets with other senators and call attention to things that bug me or to celebrate my state and home country. I would arrange for a series of hearings in the Sheyenne River Valley.

● Junkets would be part of my third daydream job, too: U.S. ambassador to Norway. I would hang out with the Russian ambassador, sometimes at his place and sometimes at our embassy. We would go out for expensive Norwegian beer and pizza, play cribbage and just get along.

On a slightly more serious note, I’ve often wondered whether I should have taken up not journalism but something like big game wildlife management. I love bears. I sometimes think I was meant to be a bear.

If I had spent my career in the woods, learning from and about bears, I likely would be much healthier today. Years and years of writing about public nastiness and social failures, and especially in recent years writing about kidnapped and murdered young women – well, it takes a toll.

And without discipline, the life of a journalist assigned to long stretches on the road can involve eating too many “dinners” out of gas station vending machines and skipping motel pools and exercise rooms to chase one more fact, one more source. And I was less than disciplined.

As always, thanks for coming along, and for sincere expressions of concern. It matters.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.

