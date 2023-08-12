Chuck Haga: Once again, the Red is our river

In the recovery summer of 1997, as the garbage-heaped berms began to recede and small armies of electricians, plumbers, demolition crews and carpenters worked to restore these river cities to civilization, I took a long, lazy boat ride on the Red with an old friend.

It was our river again, I wrote at the time, reclaimed and appreciated, “calm, benign, a place of history, bird song and fish jumping.”

We rounded one of those hairpin curves that define the river when it isn’t fat and furious with flood, and ducks rose in pairs.

“The river is surprisingly beautiful,” John Little said as he leaned into the sharp turn. “At times you see nothing but trees, and it’s possible to imagine you’re deep in a forest because you can’t see the wheat fields on the other side of the cottonwoods.”

I was reminded of our time on the river 26 years ago by the Herald’s recent historical account of the Dakota Queen Riverboat, which plied the Red from the mid-1980s to mid-1990s.

As reporter Sav Kelly told the story, the Dakota Queen carried about 200,000 passengers on 3,500 passages up and down the twisting, turning Red, including lunch and dinner cruises, prom specials, weddings, Sunday services and river tours accompanied by jazz bands and magicians.

I remember the Dakota Queen, but I left town about the time it took off and was still gone when economics apparently forced an end to the attraction in 1996, a year before the flood.

I wish it could have continued. It could be an even more pleasant excursion now, with the Greenway and other riverfront improvements. And the food service on board could feature some of the new flavors that have become popular here in recent years.

I was guilty of ignoring the river and its possibilities when I came to Grand Forks in 1967 to attend UND. You crossed the river to get to Minnesota lakes, or you crossed to get to Whitey’s or another of the East Side bars.

I did occasionally try fishing the river, and one night landed a prehistoric monster, a giant catfish. I lugged it up the bank, threw it in the trunk of my car and drove around to friends’ houses. “Hey! Look what I caught!”

What are you going to do with it, they asked. I said I didn’t know, except I wanted to show it to everyone and my dog, waiting at home. Muteson (son of Mute the Malamute), however, wanted nothing to do with the fish. Growling, snarling, crying, he repeatedly backed away from it until I took it inside. I believe my wife was equally unimpressed.

I eventually cleaned the catfish, remembering how I had cleaned bullheads as a boy fishing below a little dam on the Sheyenne River in Valley City. Mrs. Smith, a kind old neighbor lady, paid me 10 cents apiece for a couple bullheads. That got me a matinee ticket and a box of Milk Duds at the Piller Theater.

The meat went into the freezer. I don’t remember eating any. A catfish that big, caught as it was in high summer, wouldn’t have been good, friends told me, but I still regret the waste.

My interest in the river jumped in the early 1980s when I spotted a small “island” of rock and weeds between the Sorlie and old railroad bridges. As a Herald columnist and would-be adventurer, I claimed it, named it Hagaland and began to chart its topography, from Promontory Peak to a string of outlying rocks to the south, which I dubbed the Lesser Hagas. A legal code mostly just prohibited the cultivation of zucchini. The official slogan, I declared, was “No officials, no slogans.”

Hagaland then disappeared for more than 30 years, until it magically rose again – all but the Lesser Hagas – last summer. I’m hoping for another dry season soon.

“The river was the reason these towns came to be,” I wrote back in June 1997, after our little post-flood tour of inspection in John’s 18-foot Lund. They began as “jumping-off points for trappers and adventurers, then shipping points for grain and lumber. But the railroads came, and then highways and airports and shopping malls, and people turned away from the river.”

The riverboat helped to remind people that we live on a river, and the Greenway has made its presence so much more delightful. The permanent dike system protects against another disaster, and thanks to thoughtful leaders and entrepreneurs we celebrate the river annually with kayaks and canoes, fireworks and fishing contests.

It’s our river again.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.

