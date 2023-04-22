Chuck Haga: Is cribbage fading away?

Cribbage is an old, noble game, said to have been invented in the 17th century by an English poet and soldier.

Mastery of the game is often passed down through generations. Most of the people I’ve played with learned cribbage, its rules and strategies, from a parent or grandparent. I’m an exception, largely self-taught, which means I’m not very good.

My ex-wife’s second husband, Grandpa Dale, learned the game primarily through matches played at home with his father. Consequently, when we play at Christmas and other family gatherings, he holds a distinct advantage over me. I consider it a mark of my maturity that I don’t deeply resent this.

Cribbage is on my mind because I’ve had few opportunities to play lately, one of the reasons being lack of interest in the game by young people. A writer for the CBC, the Canadian news agency, recently asked the question: “Is time running out on cribbage … or can a generation infatuated with social media and technology be lured to play a game that literally uses a wooden board and pegs?”

The story quotes Cory Woodrow, 49, an Ontario man who collects cribbage boards – he has about 75 – and plays every time his parents visit. Otherwise, “No one in my house seems to want to play,” he said.

James Morrow, president of the American Cribbage Congress, confirms the unfortunate demographics. “Most of our members are older, 55 plus,” he told the CBC.

“It’s pretty rare to see anybody below 30 playing,” he said. “You could go to a 100-person tournament and there might be two or three people under 50 there.”

I grew up playing Monopoly and other board games, mostly with older brother Jerry. We played checkers, too, and I know my folks enjoyed an occasional evening of whist with friends.

In college, some of my closest friends became obsessed with bridge, and they pulled me in when they needed a fourth. We played in contract bridge tournaments here in Grand Forks, at the Air Force base and even on road trips to Crookston, Fargo and other towns. At the base one night, my partner and I won first place and were awarded two silver serving dishes. We took them to Judy’s Tavern and filled them with peanuts to complement our celebratory tap beers.

Another “highlight” of my bridge period occurred after a long night of play at our fraternity. The game broke up about 3 a.m. An hour or so later, groggy and half dreaming in bed, I shook my wife awake, demanding, “Why didn’t you play your queen!!” Funny, right? She didn’t think so.

My wife grew up in a farm family where dishes were cleared from the dinner table for an inter-generational battle over a card game called smear, pronounced schmeer. They let me in, but I was no match for Grandpa Birger, Uncle Ingman or Marci’s brother Mylo. It was great fun, and I really miss those games, those good people.

My last lady friend, a TV producer in the Twin Cities, was a good cribbage player, but she preferred to humiliate me in Scrabble. At Itasca, there’s a cribbage board built into an old table in Douglas Lodge, and I’ve played with a few friends there, after blueberry pie and ice cream.

My son and I have played some cribbage, but it didn’t grow into a tradition. Hoping to start one, I taught grandson Mason and granddaughter Morgan, and lately granddaughter Emma, who won five of the first six “practice” games we played. (I remind her, and her brother and sister who also routinely beat me, that the game is about 60% luck. You either get the cards or you don’t.)

I bought a nice big trophy, dressed it up with plates declaring it to be the traveling trophy of the semi-annual Haga Family Cribbage Tournament, played at Christmas and in June, with the winner’s name added after each round. Pete, Mason and I each have our names on the trophy twice, Morgan three times and Grandpa Dale once (living in Seattle, he wasn’t always here to participate).

Mason and Morgan are in their 20s now, college graduates, tech savvy and busy, and I don’t think many of their peers play cribbage. Emma is way more into gymnastics.

Maybe the game will fade away entirely, like marbles. Writing columns in the Herald back in the 1980s, I lamented never seeing groups of kids huddled around rings drawn in playground gravel, pulling steelies and cat’s eyes and little purees out of leather pouches, squinting with knuckles down. Well, that drew a challenge from teacher Kay Alkofer’s fifth graders in Park River, and I spent one of the best, happiest days of my life there, playing ring, chase and other games.

And if my grandkids don’t play much cribbage on their own now, they always seem willing to indulge me when I suggest a game. I like to think they might someday have neighbors or coworkers or good friends who play, and they’ll remember me and smile as they count their 15s and peg.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.