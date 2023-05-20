Chuck Haga: In the words of the students

They wrote about leaving home. They wrote about stress and working through darkness. They told about finding themselves.

They wrote about dating, diversity (don’t tell the Legislature) and surviving Covid and distance learning.

It’s my favorite assignment in my UND class on writing for the media: the personal column, a chance for students to tell what makes them happy, sad, angry, concerned. After writing stories that had to be objective, most seize the chance to write in their own voice.

“Graduating high school in 2020, our class was the guinea pig of distance learning,” one student wrote. “School was completely different, going to class from your bedroom via Zoom, taking exams on proctored websites. All those things made it difficult for me and plenty of others to adjust to college life.”

For another student, the challenge was fear. “From the first day of kindergarten to the last day of high school, I was taught how to run, hide, and fight in the event of an active shooter. The school’s intercom system blaring ‘Emergency lockdown. Locks, lights, out of sight’ forever engraved into my head. Posters containing steps on how to protect yourself in the event of an active shooter were in every classroom. The uncertainty of whether or not I would walk out of school at the end of the day haunted me as I walked into school every morning.”

Dating in college can be “a fun and rewarding experience that allows you to connect with others and explore new experiences,” another student wrote. “By being intentional about your time and communication, staying true to your values and priorities, and prioritizing your own well-being, you can make the most of your college dating experience and build lasting connections that can enrich your life for years to come.”

Others chose to write about leaving parents and home and moving into a dorm. “While it may feel like there are two homes, the opposite may be more accurate. Instead of having two homes, I don’t have a home. I don’t belong in either place.”

A freshman wrote, “Watching my mom cry while setting up my (dorm) room with me made me realize how much we were going to miss each other.”

Another student addressed the value of diversity, but in terms of food. “The university has a large and diverse student population, with students coming from all over the world. However, the majority of the dining options on campus are traditional American fast-food chains.”

A golfer took me along on a round, bringing back bad memories. “Let me tell you, when you hit a bad shot it is hard to keep focus,” he wrote. Right. And a football player wrote thoughtfully about how to be a successful coach. “You are responsible for setting the tone for your team and creating a culture of excellence. This requires the ability to inspire and motivate your players to perform at their best, even when faced with adversity.”

Several students wrote about faith.

“I have heard a lot of theories on how to be happy, and I have heard people say the way to be happy is to be kind, or to have joy, or to be a good person, to love others, or to have peace, or to have self-control. Well, there’s a verse from the Bible that lists things very similar: ‘But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.’ (Galatians 5:22-23a)

Another wrote: “I want to find a way to help other young adults, like me, find God when things are hard.”

Some wrote in praise of fraternity or sorority life. One vowed to “switch up” his lifestyle. “I started limiting myself to going out to twice a week maximum. I also started working out three to four times a week and laying off the fast food. Doing so was a huge lift to my physical health and it really helped my wallet.”

A young woman told about a car crash that left her with serious lasting injuries. People ask her if she regrets getting in the car that day. “I don’t. I’m so grateful I did. I took so much for granted and I was so bitter with the world when we crashed. I had created a plan to commit suicide just a week before the crash.

“What I tell everyone is that I had two options: I could be bitter, mean and think that my life is over or I could accept the fact that something really tough happened, but there are so many alternatives that can still make life worthwhile. I chose the second route because this isn’t how my story ends.”

Another was grateful for early stumbling blocks.

“As hard as (the first days) were and as defeated as I felt, I am grateful for them. Because I put myself in uncomfortable situations, I found my best friends, allowed myself to get out of my comfort zone, and found confidence from within. The hard days have made me appreciate the good ones that much more and this is why I believe you have to be uncomfortable to grow.”

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.