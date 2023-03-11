Chuck Haga: In Mike Jacobs, North Dakota has an imaginative and creative historian

The first time I met Mike Jacobs was in September 1967, at the Dakota Student newspaper office in the old UND Memorial Union.

I was a freshman, hoping to hire on at the Student as a reporter. That’s what I wanted to be, what I had planned to be ever since I discovered in high school that I was curious about nearly all things and I was a gossip. As soon as I learned something, I wanted to share the news. And if I put it in a mimeographed newspaper, friends would pay me a nickel for a copy.

(Later, I preferred to think of myself as “storyteller” rather than “gossip.” It was about the time I started wearing a tweed jacket and smoking a pipe.)

I’m not sure I had the pipe going that autumn day in 1967, but I must have been trying hard to look like I belonged in a newsroom, because that’s what Mike said when he saw me sitting at a typewriter. “You even look like a reporter,” he said. My fate was sealed.

Mike was a junior, I think, and editor of the student paper, and he gave me a job. Later, when I became editor, he was a reporter. Through those tumultuous college years, we alternated between having fun and trying to be serious – about war, the draft, racism, environmental degradation.

My old friend became my boss at the Herald in the 1980s and again when I returned from a 20-year detour to the Twin Cities. He has been on my mind lately. We are working our way through our 70s, and we both have health issues, but we aren’t done yet.

It disappointed me when Mike stopped writing his weekly political column in the Herald earlier this year. He had outlived most of his sources, he said, and he didn’t have the time, energy, patience – something – to make new ones.

It is a major loss. Nobody knows the state, its history and politics, as Mike does. He knows the great themes and he is a deep well of minutia. I rode with him to Bismarck and back a couple years ago, and when I got home I thought I should apply for graduate credits for lessons learned along the way – about birds, local history, topography, ethnicity.

Last Sunday, Mike spoke at the Myra Museum. His topic: North Dakota and the U.S. presidents.

Dr. Gordon Iseminger, retired professor of history at UND, is among the people who plan the speaking calendar at the Myra. With Presidents Day approaching, he called Mike. He was concerned that Mike might be reluctant, given his apparent desire to cut back. “But he said, ‘I’m all fired up. I’ll do it.’

“I appreciate his knowledge of North Dakota history and politics, but it’s also the imaginative, creative way he has of presenting the material.”

Imaginative and creative. That will ring true to anyone who worked with Mike at the newspaper and saw him climb onto a desk and demonstrate the fine art of milking a cow.

Mike ran through almost all the presidents, assessing the impact they had had on North Dakota. Ranging from professorial to flamboyant, he had us consider Thomas Jefferson’s Lewis & Clark Expedition, the setting of our northern border with British Canada during the James Monroe Administration, and Franklin Pierce sending the Northern Pacific Railway surveys through northern Dakota.

Abraham Lincoln’s support for the Homestead Act and legislation promoting land-grant colleges “had tremendous consequence” for the future state, he said. Benjamin Harrison signed the bill of statehood, and of course Theodore Roosevelt lived in the state for roughly a year and is widely considered an adopted son.

Franklin Roosevelt “probably saved the state,” Jacobs said, as his New Deal had enormous impact here – through direct public relief, the Works Progress Administration and the Civilian Conservation Corps. He recalled how his father, employed during the 1930s by the CCC, later drove him around Mountrail County, pointing at various projects. “I built that,” his father said, pointing to a dam or bridge. A few miles later, “I built that.” It’s clearly a deeply treasured memory.

Dwight Eisenhower championed the interstate highway system, and several chief executives oversaw development of the Air Force bases. Among other effects, the coming of the military made the state more diverse, he said.

Bill Clinton came to Grand Forks after the Flood of 1997 and helped secure protection for the city. George W. Bush’s contribution was more symbolic and less lasting – he planted a tree on the state Capitol grounds, but the state forester saw it was diseased and ordered it dug up.

When he had run through all the presidents, Mike asked the overflow crowd to vote on which of those men had had the biggest, most lasting effect on our state. Lincoln was the top vote-getter – he managed major contributions “while he was winning a war,” after all – but Eisenhower, FDR, Teddy and Jefferson were close.

Teddy, he added, has the most statues in the state (five), and seven presidents gave their names to 31 places. I’m hoping Mike organizes a bus tour.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.

