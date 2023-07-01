Chuck Haga: I love teachers, and here's why

Ann Porter was cleaning a drawer recently in her Grand Forks home when she came upon a newspaper clipping she had saved.

It was a letter to the editor she had sent to the Herald in December 2011.

“I lament not being able to cut articles from the paper to save or share,” she wrote to me recently, referring to the transition from printed to digital newspapers. “I do (copy and) email or text articles, but somehow it isn't the same.”

When Ann was younger, she said her mother sent her clips of articles and comic strips from papers. She continued the practice. “I've even saved some of your columns and come across them occasionally,” she said.

I love teachers.

I love them because they read. They encourage children to read, and they see hope and promise in a well-read society.

Ann is a member of the Retired Teachers of Grand Forks, who have occasionally asked me to join them for lunch and some talk. Our latest conversation was about journalism, how it has changed.

Some of the changes trouble me, I said, but many are inevitable and necessary if newspapers, staffed by journalists with integrity, are to survive.

At one point, I asked how many of the 35 or so teachers present still regularly read the Herald. Nearly every hand went up. Maybe all.

Like I said, I love teachers.

“I played teacher as a child,” Ann said. “I enjoyed school and did not want to miss a day.”

She remembers “wanting to be an archaeologist and explore the Egyptian pyramids,” and in college exploring speech pathology as a career. “Not sure how I eventually landed in teaching, but it was a good match for my interests and skills. I remember many of my teachers. Mrs. Isley, my fifth grade teacher, read to us after lunch.”

She started teaching at Nathan Twining in about 1968.

Posts at Ben Franklin, Century and Carl Ben Eielson followed, then assignment as principal at Lincoln. “After the 1997 flood, I was principal at Lewis & Clark until I retired in 2004.”

She believes she made a difference, and for good.

“I did my best to help students grow into life-long learners and responsible citizens,” she said. “Social studies was one of my favorite subjects to teach.”

In her 2011 letter to the editor, she was responding to a Herald editorial that had asked what kind of society we should want. Her letter, published a few days before Christmas, suggested it was an appropriate question for us all.

“As for me,” she wrote, prefacing a series of hopes and wishes:



“I want to be able to speak my mind without fear of reprisals. At the same time, I want to be able to listen to others’ points of view respectfully. No name calling.”

“I want to practice my faith without fear. After all, both of my parents’ forefathers came to this land to practice their faith without government interference. I don’t want to interfere with others’ ability to practice their faith, either.”

“I want to be able to breathe clean air, drink clean water, view the great vistas of this land and know that there are elephants and giraffes, eagles and polar bears on the Earth.”

“I want all children to have access to an education that will give them the skills and attitudes to grow into life-long learners and responsible citizens. The arts are an important part of helping all express themselves in such an educational system.”

“I want a compassionate society where we look for our strengths and our commonalities rather than our differences. In today’s society, it seems too many are too greedy, too judgmental, too impatient, too rigid and too uncompromising.”

She went on to express concern about change that was occurring so rapidly in western North Dakota, with the then-booming oil industry. We seemed too much in a hurry, she wrote, to consider housing or school needs or to talk about the potential risks of fracking.

Speaking up, engaging in important issues of the day – it was in her blood.

“My mother's family immigrated from England when all were told to join the Church of England and settled in Rhode Island,” she told me. “My dad's family were Mennonites who immigrated in the late 1800s from Russia. (Empress Catherine invited them because of their farming skills and promised them they did not have to join the army. That ended when Peter became czar. They settled in Nebraska and Kansas.”

I remember the kindnesses and encouragement showed to me by Miss Murdock and other grade school teachers I could name, and the passion of my civics instructor, Mr. Weiss, a World War II veteran. “Problems of Democracy,” the course was called. And yes, democracy had problems, he said. But he had seen worse, up close.

Think, the good teachers said. Question. Read. Listen.

Debate. And keep doing that until the day you die.

I like to think that my teachers, if they had read Ann Porter’s letter in the paper in 2011 – or even more today – might have responded with a hearty cheer.

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.

