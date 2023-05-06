Chuck Haga: Delore Zimmerman a researcher and strategist in the U.S., a chief in Africa

Delore Zimmerman greets you with a warm, honest smile and a good handshake, and the smile lingers as you talk. He is pleasantly direct, unpretentious and attentive, just as you’d expect of a man of 70 years who grew up in Wishek, in the Germans from Russia country of southwest North Dakota.

He’s also a chief in Africa.

One of the things I miss about daily newspaper work is the frequency of meeting new people, the delightful discovery that we live among so many fascinating, surprising men and women.

Like my friend Delore, who is, like me, a member of the Franklin Club, our venerable town-and-gown association of people with ties to the community or UND – and often both.

Zimmerman leads Praxis Strategy Group, a company he started in Grand Forks in 1994 to do economic research, strategic planning and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

With sociology degrees from UND, a strong interest in social psychology and a Ph.D. from Penn State, he had started META Dynamics, a consulting company, in Crookston in 1986. Praxis built on that, looking “beyond theory,” Zimmerman said, “translating ideas into action.”

The company worked with universities, cities and businesses, and in 2004 Zimmerman was in England, part of a 13-nation team evaluating rural development efforts there, looking to “create more vibrant towns.”

There, he met Tony Mensah-Abrampah, an economic development specialist from Ghana. They talked about challenges facing the African nation, and they became friends.

In 2008, Zimmerman went to Ghana. “I wanted to get to know the country a little,” he said. “I went to the U.S. embassy, and I learned how there is elected leadership in the country but also tribal leadership, and you have to navigate both.

“I learned, for example, that if you visit a village, you’d better go first to the chief with a gift. It took me about three years to get to know the lay of the land.”

He got to know it well enough that, in a traditional ceremony, he was made nkosuohene – development chief – in the Awutu-Mankessim Traditional Area of the central region of Ghana.

“There were rituals and speeches, and you’re basically married to the people,” he said. “They believe, ‘He understands us. He’s an advocate for us.’ It’s a great honor and responsibility.”

He has been to Africa more than 20 times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like most sub-Saharan countries, Ghana faces hard economic realities. Nearly two-thirds of the people live on meager agricultural holdings, and few people have jobs. “The margins are pretty thin for people,” Zimmerman said. “They get up in the morning and wonder how they will survive another day. When you see people live on such meager resources, it’s astounding, and you know we take way too much for granted here.

“The people of Ghana are by nature very friendly. They believe in dignity, family and faith, and they want the same things for their kids that we do – maybe not in terms of material things, but education is so valued there.

“They have so much potential, but bringing together all the elements that go into development is pretty difficult.”

Praxis Africa is a partnership between Zimmerman’s company, his Ghanaian friend Mensah-Abrampah and others. According to its website, they seek to “catalyze local development in Africa by mobilizing entrepreneurial support and workable technologies to advance sustainable solutions related to agriculture, food, water and energy.”

They have used a TV channel that features programs on best practices in agriculture, including the use of fertilizers, aquaculture and sanitation and the introduction of small implements. They’re testing use of a cooperative model, based on Crystal Sugar. They’ve helped one farmer turn a small rabbit operation into a successful business.

“We have to manage expectations,” Zimmerman said. “We can’t solve all problems. I have to admit that when I’m there, I sometimes get a little gloomy. The poverty is hard to take.”

Education is in Zimmerman’s blood. Both of his parents were teachers, and he inherited from them a belief that “preparing kids for school is the best return on investment.” In Africa, “there are so few opportunities for young people. That leads to unrest. That’s one of the driving forces for me.”

His development work extends beyond Ghana to Liberia and Tanzania, where others also at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chinese are everywhere in Africa,” Zimmerman said. “But overall, most people would prefer to work with us.”

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.