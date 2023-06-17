Chuck Haga: A random crime, followed by serious thought

This didn’t make the news last weekend, nor would it have made the news way back when I occasionally checked in with the Grand Forks Police as a reporter for the Herald.

More Chuck Haga







Someone had slashed the left front tire of my car as it was parked outside my apartment building.

Actually, it isn’t my car. I haven’t owned a car for years, relying instead on a rental car or a friend’s loaner if I need to get somewhere beyond the range of the local bus system. In this case, a nice young couple I know had let me take their car on a three-day excursion to Itasca State Park.

I was about to take advantage of the loaner to do a grocery run before returning it. But just as I was about to head out, the phone rang. It was the nice lady, the car’s owner, calling from across town to report that a Grand Forks Police officer had been by to report the car had been vandalized.

He also may have been thinking the car had been stolen, but the nice lady cleared that up right away.

ADVERTISEMENT

I went out to inspect the car. Sure enough, the driver’s side front tire was flat. I stood there – a crime victim – and wondered if the fellow who had attacked “my” car thought it belonged to me. Was he unhappy with me?

The police officer who reported the incident had witnessed it. He was driving by just as the tire was stabbed. He stopped to talk with the man, who appeared to be under the influence of something. The officer said he was pretty sure this was a random act.

So, he took the man’s name and address – my apartment building – and he has left it to the car’s owners to decide whether to press charges.

I’m annoyed because it has caused the nice couple time, effort and a little money to repair the damage. And I had to walk to and from Hugo’s for my groceries.

But it caused me to recall other times I’ve been the victim of crime – notably a house break-in in St. Paul while my lady friend and I were off vacationing in Mexico. I lost a nice camera and other things, but the insurance settlement was generous. I didn’t like the feelings of vulnerability, though, the disturbing sense of violation.

It also caused me to mull the nature and causes of crime, especially petty crime, the kind that may chip away at one’s “quality of life,” sense of security and even privilege.

About 25 years ago – around the time of the home break-in – a couple of other reporters and I did a story about a day of crime in the Twin Cities. We collected all local police reports in a 24-hour period, and we interviewed several people who had been attacked, robbed or otherwise victimized by crime, most of it petty. Some were angry, but many seemed more unsettled.

I remember the first line of my story: “Maybe you heard the sirens.” Even if you are not a direct victim of crime, the knowing that it’s happening around you is unnerving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to citizen complaints, law enforcement agencies around the country are having to balance the desire for what’s called “broken window policing” against popular opposition to a police focus that seems aimed at particular neighborhoods and communities.

Thirty years ago, police departments were turning to a more aggressive enforcement of laws against minor crimes – vandalism, public intoxication and urination – which citizens and police alike said were affecting “quality of life.”

Especially in big cities, that focus often meant police targeting of poor neighborhoods and minority communities through “stop and frisk” and other crime-fighting programs. While many residents of those areas welcomed police action against the breaking of shop windows, the mugging of seniors and drug activity near their schools, there also was a growing concern about a heavily armed “occupying army” of police abusing minority populations.

The backlash exploded three years ago when George Floyd, a black man, died at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, a confrontation that had started with a 911 call about a counterfeit $20 bill used to pay for a pack of cigarettes. That officer was convicted of murder, and three other officers involved in detaining Floyd also were prosecuted.

Jeannine Wong, a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society’s Cop Accountability Project, talked about the problem in a 2022 report by CNN.

“A lot of the quality-of-life offenses that communities are complaining about, they don’t know who else to call but the cops,” Wong said. “Our society has been conditioned to call the cops for every single issue when we shouldn’t necessarily be doing that. We throw the cops at everything, which means they are now expected to do more and be more and wear more hats – many of which they are not able to or qualified to do.”

We have demanded better training, more transparency and more accountability from our cops. Is it “woke” of me to see in petty crime – to see in one possible meth addict’s random slashing of a tire – a need for increased staffing and funding for addiction services, for dealing with hopelessness?

Call me woke, then. But don’t sneer when you say it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chuck Haga had a long career at the Grand Forks Herald and the Minneapolis Star Tribune before retiring in 2013. He can be contacted at crhaga@gmail.com.

