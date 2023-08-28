Brandon Bochenski: Grand Forks investing in quality of life, workforce

Over the last three years we have focused on job growth and growing local businesses. The private sector has responded by adding workforce at many of our local manufacturing companies and in our thriving UAS sector. This growth has led to increased wages that have outpaced inflation and is an extremely positive sign for our economic strength. We have also seen great growth in the value added agriculture sector with no signs of slowing.

Read more







Data gathered by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows wages in Grand Forks have grown 13.9% from $23.30 to $28.60 per hour in just the last 12 months. No doubt a portion is related to high inflation over the past several years; regardless, this figure puts us near the very top of our peers in the six-state region. Grand Forks has traditionally had the lowest wages of our state peers and that trend has not only stopped, but made great leaps in a positive direction for our workforce.

The city of Grand Forks continues to strive for steady and manageable growth in the region. In that pursuit we remain conservative in budgeting and have preliminarily approved a cut of a 1/2 mill for 2024, while still fully funding a new salary plan and investing record dollar amounts to repair and build roads. Steady growth is the best way to keep our schools funded as each student in class adds to the state cost share and allows our neighborhood schools to thrive. We cannot have another two decades of flat enrollment or we will continue to struggle with the burden of rising property tax.

In the 2024 budget and beyond, we have proposed a change in the way we allocate economic development funds. Rather than the focus being on investing in higher risk loans for business generation – loans which have had mixed results on repayments and overall success – we will be looking to shift focus to quality-of-life investments that will attract and retain skilled workforce.

In the next 10 years, we have the opportunity to create one of the most attractive family friendly communities in the nation, which will greatly aid our workforce needs and benefit all who already live here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first such project will be finalizing the funding for the Grand Forks Children’s Museum (Center for Exploration). During the last legislative session, the state of North Dakota granted $5 million to the project with the potential to add $5 million more during this biennium. Altru Health System has also stepped up with a generous land donation and several donors have come forward with large pledges. The preliminary approved city budget includes roughly $3 million of COVID-era CARES funding and yearly contributions over the next 10 years from economic development funds that puts the museum on track to break ground next year. It will be important to accelerate this project to ensure we don’t leave up to $10 million in state funding on the table.

Making investments in our athletic facilities will also aid in the attraction of families. We are working to propose a new turf and aquatic facility near the Alerus Center. The facility would include pickle ball courts and a nearly 7,000-square-foot indoor two-story play park. To fund the construction of these facilities we look to an extension of an already existing sales tax. Using sales tax to fund these projects allows the cost to be spread to those visiting the community as well. This is a great way to stimulate growth without needing a mill increase to fund construction.

Other important projects include:

● The Career Impact Academy, which intends to break ground this fall and will greatly contribute to the growing skills of our youth in the community as well as providing vocational adult classes.

● Beacon By EPIC is working to complete its second of three towers and putting the final design touches on a 42,000-square-foot public square that will host concerts and includes a hockey rink, splash pad and much more.

● Memorial Village II will bring the Columbia Road corridor of campus to life with a new state-of-the art artificial turf softball diamond.

● We also have some exciting new private sector facilities that contribute greatly to the cause with Play-It Sports (a multi-sport complex in the old Hornbacher’s location), Shoot 360 (a basketball training facility near 40th Avenue South), and Albatross, which offers full service golf simulators in the Columbia Mall.

Let’s not forget the greatest quality-of-life feature coming to the community in Altru’s brand new state-of-the art hospital that will revolutionize the landscape of health care in our region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a growing, amenity rich town that is a safe place to raise a family should be the goal of any mayor across our nation.

It is an exciting time to live in Grand Forks.

Brandon Bochenski is mayor of Grand Forks.