Barry Wilfahrt: The building boom continues – take a drive and see for yourself

Right outside the Chamber’s front door you see Franklin on Fourth rising like a Lego set with a giant crane lifting pieces into the old Lyon’s Auto location. When finished, it will be six stories of mixed-use space, including 122 apartments. I can’t remember ever seeing so many cranes in our community at one time.

The Herald building remodeling project is complete with HIVE opening earlier this summer. This tech accelerator space houses numerous UAS and tech startups, a key piece in Grand Forks’ continued growth and leadership as a startup community. Meanwhile the Herald has relocated to the former Ecolab Building on the South end of town.

Another block south is the luxurious Olive Ann Hotel with its 79 rooms. A second smaller boutique hotel is opening just a half block east. The Beacon apartment, condo and commercial complex is also close to opening. The Beacon’s public plaza will host a variety of events including concerts, movies and family fun nights.

Heading into East Grand Forks, the Shire Bar, Bully Brew and Walgreens are all now open. Also several cannabis shops have spring up with the change to Minnesota state law.

Crossing back into Grand Forks you will see about 12 new billboards throughout the city. Most are digital.

On Highway 2, the old Westward Ho building has been taken down. Moving west there is a new Libre Sports Bar and Night Club, Red Hydrant and Red Shed Smoke Shop. The old Holiday Inn Hotel has been demolished to make room for the planned Career Technical Education Center.

Federal funding for the 42nd and DeMers underpass has been secured. On 42nd, TruHome Property Solutions has a new location, and the Alerus Center has a new roof and newly remodeled suites.

Farther west on Highway 2 the Weivoda Carpet Girls store has had a complete facelift. At Grand Forks Air Force Base, the new Space Development Agency satellite control mission is taking shape. Approximately 500 Department of Defense satellites will be controlled from this location. It will be operational by September of 2024. SDA also recently announced construction of an SDA training facility in an existing base building in addition to the satellite control center. The SDA facilities will employ 290 people when completed.

Grand Sky continues to grow with several new hangers, several new tenants and big plans in the works for a major new “Sky Range” hypersonic testing facility. You can see many of the Global Hawk’s out on the ramp at the Grand Sky facility.

Memorial Village is coming along nicely, where the old football stadium once stood on the ever-more-stunning UND campus. The campus looks just amazing. Our community’s largest project is Altru Health System’s $475 million hospital. It stands 70% complete as of this writing and will be the gold standard of quality health care for decades to come in our community. Altru recently received a 4 Star rating from Medicare.

In the industrial Park, we pass by All Storage and Bluepeak. On DeMers we see Elements Yoga, Pediatric Partners, and Valley Bone and Joint is now Sanford Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

Heading south on Washington, development picks up even more. We see Sunshine Childcare Center, Marco, TLC Cleaning, a Holiday Station going up where Eide Motors was, Braaten Auto, Pluto Smoke Shop, progress on the complete remodel of Midtown Plaza, the old Kmart is now Midtown Marketplace and nearby is the Rydell Toy Shop and Lifestyle Storage.

Farther south are Hire Quest, an H&R Block Building remodel, a new Armed Forces Recruiting building, Picks Grand Forks, Arkos Health, Hope Therapy, Ski and Bike Shop, Studio South, Fenworks, The Lighting Gallery, Palm Beach Tan, Mattress 1928 opening soon, Tropical Smoothie Café, Riverside Dental, The Other Half Coffee and Taphouse, Shoot 360 and more new apartments than I can count.

On 32nd we see Discount Tire Store, Denny’s demolition to make way for a Les Schwab Tire store, Nautical Bowls and Sunmed CDB.

On Columbia we see Tidal Wave Car Wash and CosmoProf.

We have a lot to be proud of. There is so much new building and so many renovations it is hard to keep up and I am sure this is only half of what is going on.

Our communities have positive momentum!

Barry Wilfahrt is president and CEO of the East Grand Forks-Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce.