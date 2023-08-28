Andrew Armacost: UND strengthening its connection to the community

In January, the University of North Dakota adopted its new strategic plan called UND LEADS, crafted during nearly a year of work by more than 700 people across the campus and the Grand Forks community. In doing so, we deliberately committed to enhancing our important connection between the university and the city of Grand Forks.

Read more







Here’s what you can expect from your university: a place where you are welcomed; a place where you can learn and experience joy and a sense of wonder; and a place where you can see extraordinary athletic competitions and world-class performances in music and the arts.

This important “town-and-gown” relationship began with the very founding of the university in 1883. One of the earliest formal connections arose with the creation of the Franklin Club in 1906, which, to this day, meets monthly to promote this relationship and the cooperation between members from the UND campus and the local community.

The strength of our relationship led Grand Forks and UND to receive the Larry Abernathy Award from the International Town & Gown Association in 2021. It is one of the nation’s highest awards for town-gown relations and encapsulates the desire to collaborate for the betterment of both communities. We followed this with the American Council on Education’s Transformation Award in 2022.

As president, I have the privilege of seeing these important connections from different perspectives. I participate in committees that bring together city leaders to talk about long-term and near-term issues. Kathy and I also engage in the many facets of life in Grand Forks as a couple enjoying social life, such as visiting the Farmer’s Market on a Saturday morning, dining out at our wonderful restaurants, and enjoying shows by community groups involved in the performing and visual arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the recent legislative session, the members of “Team Grand Forks” received compliments, from legislators and lobbyists, about the great sense of unity across city and county governments, Grand Forks Air Force Base, the university, and business and industry. This spirit of unity is the result of strong commitment from our community’s leaders.

Our new strategic plan – UND LEADS – stands for Learning, Equity, Affinity, Discovery, and Service. It represents our institutional values and what we hope to create on the campus and in the community. We recognize learning as an essential part of being a citizen, and we create extraordinary opportunities and a sense of worth for all members of the campus. The plan identifies important connections between UND and the city of Grand Forks and the state of North Dakota.

This is the ideal plan coming on the heels of COVID, which disrupted our educational programs and the pace of life on the campus. It defines what is vital to the members of our campus. After all, it emerged from their thoughts and their voices.

I am proud of how UND supports the community through the volunteer efforts of our students, faculty, and staff and through their participation and leadership in many community organizations. But we can do more.

We want to make it easier for you to connect and participate. We have launched an initiative to create a virtual “front door” to the university to make it easier for organizations and individuals to connect, to ask questions, and to participate.We are coming to you. Alongside the Grand Forks Economic Development Corporation and CEO Keith Lund, we are visiting local businesses to learn about their operations and to discuss how UND can better support them. We offer our thanks to the teams at Fenworks, Cirrus, and LM Wind Power for recently opening their doors to our team.

We are proud to be a part of this community and will continue to do our part to build even stronger relationships. I look forward to seeing you in the community and on our beautiful campus.

Andrew Armacost is president of the University of North Dakota.