Always in season: A string of adjectives describes the bright redstart

The list of adjectives attached to the American redstart is a long one.

Mike Jacobs

We’ll start with the word small. The redstart is a member of the warbler group, which means it is about the size of a sparrow.

It is widespread. Draw a line from the Alaska panhandle to the panhandle of Florida, and you’ll mark the southeastern edge of the redstart’s range.

So, the adjective “continental” might be appropriate. American works, too, because the bird doesn’t occur outside North America – though it is far from ubiquitous.

There are big gaps – areas without trees. Much of North Dakota falls into that category.

Woodland describes its habitat, but a second adjective needs to be attached. The redstart is a bird of open woodlands, not of deep forests, but rather of forest edges and forest clearings.

The description of the species in the American Ornithologists’ Society’s monograph uses colorful, acrobatic, even conspicuous, and these all apply.

But the best, most telling adjective, I think, is one that shows up in the bird’s name: “Startling.” The redstart is startling.

And unmistakably so. To see a redstart is to recognize a redstart. Unmistakable is another of the applicable adjectives.

That’s because it shows off brilliant red, orange and yellow flashes in its plumage. “Shows off” is the right phrase here. The bird flicks its wings and tail to display the color. Ornithologists think this is a hunting technique. The brilliant color startles insect prey, and the birds scoop it up.

Of course, this applies chiefly to the males, as is usual in the bird world. While male redstarts are deep black and flashing orange, females are gray – but they do show enough color to separate them from truly drab birds, some of which show almost no color variation at all.

But the males do most of the food gathering for nestling redstarts, and so their adaptation is a survival tactic.

North Dakota’s relative paucity of trees means that the redstart is – scarce is too strong a word at one end of the scale and abundant is too strong at the other edge. There are places in the state where redstarts are common and easy to find. In my experience, the Turtle Mountains offer the most hospitable habitat for redstarts. They are particularly easy to find in the International Peace Garden, which is a managed landscape, with lots of bushes and flowering plants.

Seeking redstarts is one the reasons that I make a couple of trips to the Peace Garden each summer.

And yes, I continue to be startled by them.

All these words about redstarts apply to Grand Forks, too. I occasionally am startled by redstarts along the Red River Greenway. Dave Lambeth, dean of Grand Forks birdwatchers, was similarly started when he saw a male redstart displaying in his backyard – and even more started when a female showed up and the pair began nesting.

The redstart, you’ve probably surmised, is not among the common nesting species in the city. As I suggested last week, that ranking belongs to the chipping sparrow, one of the smallest of North American sparrows and one without any brilliant plumage. The word “startling” wouldn’t likely be applied to chipping sparrows, though I am always pleased to see them.

The same goes for redstarts. Seeing a redstart is one of the unanticipated thrills of a birding outing.

Minnesotans have a better chance of encountering redstarts, since Minnesota boasts more woodlands.

In North Dakota the bird occurs in the Badlands along the Little Missouri River, along the Missouri and Sheyenne Rivers along the Red River, including its cities. It is also fairly frequently encountered in the Pembina River gorge west of Walhalla, N.D., along the international border.

And there’s a chance that it will show up in a shelterbelt somewhere.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald.