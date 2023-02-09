Yvonne E. Noel

Yvonne Elizabeth (Hince) Noel died on Monday, February 6, 2023, after years of battling thyroid cancer.

Yvonne Hince was born on August 10, 1941, in Lambert Township near Oklee, MN to Joseph and Emma (Bachand) Hince. When she was still an infant her family moved to Red Lake Falls, MN. Yvonne attended her first eight years of school at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Red Lake Falls and attended high school both at Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls and Mount St. Benedict High School in Crookston. She graduated from Mount St. Benedict in 1959. In the fall of 1959, she entered the convent at Mount St. Benedict with the intention of joining the sisters, but after a short period of time decided that wasn’t her vocation and returned to Red Lake Falls.

That same fall she met her future husband, Joseph (Joe) Noel. Yvonne and Joe were married on July 8, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Church in Red Lake Falls. In their first year of marriage they lived in Thief River Falls, MN; Mayville, ND and settled in Hillsboro, ND. It was in Hillsboro that their four children were born. In 1973, Yvonne and Joe moved their family to Halstad, MN to assume ownership of the Fairway grocery store. Their children grew up in Halstad and Yvonne and Joe retired from the grocery business in 2009.

Yvonne was a woman of faith and was most proud of her involvement in forming Holy Family Catholic church in Halstad in 1983. Unable to read music or play an instrument, but with a beautiful voice and knowledge of Catholic church music, she became the music leader at Holy Family. She was also known as the Queen of Hospitality and never let a new or visiting family come to Mass there without knowing who they were and making sure they were comfortable and welcomed. She remained involved in those ministries until moving away in 2014.

In July of 2014, Yvonne and Joe moved to Moorhead, MN to be closer to doctor appointments and family. They have been members of St. Joseph’s Catholic church in Moorhead since moving.

Yvonne is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph, and four children; Thomas (Tami) Noel, Moorhead, John (Dawn) Noel, West Fargo, ND, Christine (Allen) Clark, Detroit Lakes, MN, and Robert (Kimberly) Noel, Moorhead; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; her sister, Donna (Bernard) DesRoches, Fargo, and brother, Richard, Robbinsdale, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Leroy, Evelyn Prudhomme, Robert, Laura Jean Steinert, Joanne Dufault, and two sisters who died as children, Elizabeth, and Yvonne; brothers-in-Law Gordon Steinert, and Paul Prudhomme; sister-in-law Jeri Hince, and her niece and Goddaughter, Cindy Pejsa.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5-7 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Moorhead, MN.

