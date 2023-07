July 20, 1928 - July 28, 2023

LANGDON, N.D. - Willie Chaput, 95, Langdon, N.D., died Friday, July 28, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary at 5 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.

Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home.