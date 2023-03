William T. Rivard, 84, of Stephen, MN and Grand Forks, ND, died Monday, Feb. 13, in the Lutheran Sunset Home in Grafton, ND.

A Celebration of Billy’s Life will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Tollefson Funeral Home in Grafton, ND. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Grafton, ND.

An online guestbook is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com

The Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton is in charge of the arrangements.