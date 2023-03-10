God’s newest Angel, William Dean Sewill, came into the world weighing 2 pounds 10 ounces and measuring 15 inches long. He was born to Nathaniel Kenneth Sewill and Breanna Elizabeth Hartl-Sewill of Moorhead, MN on Sunday evening, March 5, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND, and went to his Heavenly Home early Monday morning, March 6th.

In addition to his loving and heart-broken Mom and Dad, and 11-year old sister, Sally L’annete Ellen, William Dean was also lovingly welcomed during his brief time by grandmothers, Susan Sewill and Judi Hartl, and grandfather, Steve Nordin, all of Moorhead; great-uncle, Richard C. Sewill of Moorhead; as well as, other relatives. He will also be mourned by the many family friends he didn’t have a chance to meet. William is now in the company of his great-grandparents, Cecil and Elourice Sewill; and grandparents: Angelina Hartl Harrison, Adolph August Hartl, and Edward Ernest Harrison.

Precious William Dean’s life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home, Crookston, MN, with The Rev. David Baumgartner, officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service and will be livestreamed by going to his obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Messages of condolence to the family may be made on the website as well.