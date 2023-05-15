Nov. 25, 1946 - May 12, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - William “Bill” Vaudrin, 76, Crookston, Minn., died Friday, May 12, in RiverView Health.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., Friday, May 26, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston. The Mass will be livestreamed on the cathedral’s website. Inurnment with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery in Crookston. Military honors will be provided by US Navy Funeral Honors Team from Minneapolis, Minn. and Crookston Veterans Council.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.