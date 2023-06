William “Bill” Pulley, 84, Bismarck, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at his home.

A celebration of life will be at 11:00 am on Monday, June 12 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with visitation starting one hour prior to the service.

Burial will take place on Monday at 1:00 pm at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. To share memories of Bill, read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.