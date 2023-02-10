William “Bill” Lund

William R. “Bill” Lund, 66, of Grand Forks, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home after a tough battle with cancer.

William R. Lund was born on March 20, 1956, at United Hospital of Grand Forks to Duaine “Dewey” and Christina “KiKi” (Olson) Lund. He grew up with his three siblings on the family farm west of Grand Forks. He had a love for music and car rides in his blue Camero. Bill graduated from Larimore High School in 1974. On June 6, 1980, he married Marcia Abel at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks. During college, Bill worked as a house orderly at United Hospital. He graduated in 1980 with a BSN in Nursing from the University of North Dakota (UND) and started his career as a home health nurse at Grand Forks Public Health, retiring in 2014.

Bill was a long-time board member at both Grand Forks Prairie Harvest and of the Grand Forks Child Protection Board. Bill and his wife Marcia were motivated to become involved in the foster care system due to Bill’s love for family and children. They had been foster parents since 1997 and had cared for numerous children over the years. This inspired the growth of their own family and encouraged others to become involved in foster care. His dedication and passion for helping children will have a lasting impact on the community.

He was known for keeping a painstakingly meticulous home. He always had something cooking on the stove and a cake or cookies on the counter. He loved spending time in the garden and working on his yard.

Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his time with his family. His children and grandchildren were the center of his world, and he took great pride in their accomplishments. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren, who will forever hold a special place in his heart.

Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marcia Lund of Grand Forks; children Lucy (Ben) Liden of Manvel, ND, Greta (Adam) Silewski, Edith Lund, Louise Lund, and Billy Lund, all of Grand Forks; grandchildren Barrett, Neva, and Benson Liden of Manvel, ND, and CiCi, Millie, and Anna Silewski of Grand Forks; and siblings Gary (Helen) Lund of Grand Forks, Karen (Mike) Juntunen of Grand Forks, and Cheryll (Ralph) Kotrba of Ada, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and KiKi Lund, and son, Ross Lund.

VISITATION: 2:00 PM until the PRAYER SERVICE at 3:30 PM, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Also from 10:00-11:00 AM Monday before the service at the church.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:00 AM, Monday February 13, 2023 at United Lutheran Church, 324 Chestnut St. Grand Forks, ND 58201, with visitation one hour prior. Service will be live-streamed on Bill’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

INURNMENT: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN in the Spring

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com