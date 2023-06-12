Aug. 18, 1953 - June 9, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - Wayne “Wiener” Melbye, 69, Crookston, Minn., died Friday, June 9, in his home from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, June 16, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston. Father Pat Sullivan will officiate. The Mass will be livestreamed on the cathedral’s website.

