Wayne Skramstad

Wayne Gene Skramstad, son of Melvin and Pearl (Johnson) Skramstad, died peacefully, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Edgewood Memory Care in Grand Forks, ND. He was born on November 27, 1937, in Devils Lake ND. Wayne spent his early years on a farm in Dry Lake Township and attended first grade in a one room schoolhouse. In 1944, the family moved to Devils Lake, where Wayne attended Devils Lake Central for 11 years, graduating in 1955. In the fall of 1955, Wayne attended Devils Lake Junior College, transferring to the University of North Dakota the following year. He graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. In 1960 Wayne started working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering. During his lifetime career with the Corps, he worked in South Dakota and Nebraska (1960-63); Washington and Alaska (1963-67); Japan (1967-70); Montana (1970-72) and Washington D.C. (1972) until his retirement in 1995.

Wayne was a seasoned traveler. While working in Japan, he traveled to Hong King, Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Cambodia, and Malaysia. When his work assignment in Japan ended, Wayne traveled throughout Russia from Siberia to Leningrad then on to Finland, Sweden, Norway, Germany, England, Netherlands, and back to Boston, MA for a family reunion with his mother, sister, and his brother’s family. Being a talented photographer, Wayne recorded every step of his many travels. Wayne came back home to Devils Lake often to celebrate holidays, and birthdays, with friends and family. He loved taking his mother and sister on summer vacations. He eventually retired in the Grand Forks area, living there to the present day. After retiring he decided to take one more memorable trip traveling to Israel, a trip that left an impact on him and one he said he would never forget.

Wayne was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. His faith meant a lot to him. He was humble, kindhearted, outgoing, friendly to all he met. He was admired by many for his cheerful spirit, positive attitude, and honest concern for others. A good friend and elementary school classmate says, “If you can’t get along with this guy, you can’t get along with anybody.”

Wayne is survived by his brother Darrell and Mary (Kostecki) Skramstad of Watertown, MN; a niece Cammy (Tony) Stucchi and nephew Jason (Lori) Skramstad; and great nephew Cayden Stucchi and great nieces Brynn Stucchi and Rissi Skramstad, along with many beloved cousins and family members.

Preceding Wayne in death are his parents, Melvin and Pearl, his brother Orrin Dale (1945) and his sister Ione (2019).

A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers from All Embracing Homecare, to all the special staff at Edgewood Memory Care and Ethos Hospice for making Wayne feel loved and safe under your care. A special note of gratitude to so many friends and family members who were Wayne’s Guardian Angels on earth, making sure he always had what he needed.

The visitation will be on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Gilbertson Funeral Chapel in Devils Lake, ND from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the funeral 11:00 a.m. Following the interment at the Devils Lake Cemetery, there will be a reception at the Elks Club. Condolences expressed at www.gilbertsonfuneralhome.com