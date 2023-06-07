April 2, 1931 - June 3, 2023

CANDO, N.D. - Wayne Francis Freund, 92, Cando, N.D., died Saturday, June 3, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary and vigil prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, June 16, at Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home in Cando. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cando. Fathers Daniel Musgrave and Joseph D’Aco will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Cando. Military honors will be provided by Hal Parker Post 79 Cando American Legion and North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wayne Freund Music Scholarship at North Star School.

Arrangements by Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home.