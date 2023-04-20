Wanda L. Bjerke

Wanda Bjerke passed away Tuesday April 18, 2023 at St. Catherines North, Fargo, ND.

Wanda Lee (Johnson) Bjerke was born on the farmstead of Blaine Johnson and Freda (Kamphaugh) Johnson on July 20, 1939.

Wanda attended a one room school with her sister Bonnie (Johnson) Byberg. She later attended and graduated from NDSCS with a degree in nursing. She started her nursing career at the hospital in Northwood, ND where she fell in love with a patient named Neil Bjerke. They were later married in Crookston, MN on February 4, 1961.

Being a military family, Wanda enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. After 20 years of being a military family, they made the decision to move to Northwood, ND to be closer to their families. They later settled in Fargo, ND where Wanda worked at Fargo Nursing Home (St. Catherines North) for 23 years.

Wanda is survived by her sons, Roger Bjerke, Mark Bjerke, and Brian (Kristyl) Bjerke; and grandsons, Kierran Bjerke and Brandon Bjerke.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Blaine and Freda Johnson; son, Larry Bjerke; husband, Neil Bjerke; and sister, Bonnie (Johnson) Byber.

Visitation will take place 5:00-7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo, ND. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 29, with visitation one hour before the service at Washington Lutheran Church, Northwood, North Dakota.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.boulgerfuneralhome.com