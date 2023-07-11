Jan. 24, 1917 - July 9, 2023

MAYVILLE, N.D. - Walter Rindy, 106, Mayville, N.D., died Sunday, July 9, in Luther Memorial Home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, July 14, at Baker Funeral Home Chapel in Mayville. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Mayville Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Mayville Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Port Honor Guard and North Dakota Military Funeral Honors.

Arrangements by Baker Funeral Home.