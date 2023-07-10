June 29, 1937 - July 9, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Wallace Knoll, 86, East Grand Forks, Minn., died Sunday, July 9, in Bethany Retirement Living.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, July 14, at the church. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.