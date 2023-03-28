Victoria “Vicki” Schreiner, 81, of Grand Forks, ND passed away peacefully Saturday, March 25, after a courageous battle with ALS, at her daughter’s home in Grand Forks.

Victoria Denise Kosmatka was born on September 5, 1941, in Grafton, ND, the daughter of Vincent and Jean (Babinski) Kosmatka. She grew up near Warsaw, ND, and attended school at St. Anthony’s Convent School and Harrison School District #109 in Warsaw. She graduated from Northwest School of Agriculture, Crookston, MN, in 1959. Vicki married Allen Hensrud on September 5, 1961 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Allen preceded her in death on August 4, 1967. Vicki married David Schreiner on April 19, 1969, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks.

Vicki was employed with St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance in St. Paul, MN, and Lystads Inc. in Grand Forks. She also worked as a teacher’s aide, school census taker, a clerk at voting poles, at Wendy’s, and as an office manager for Mark Best Advertising. For several years, she was employed as the Billing Department Supervisor with Ecolab and retired in December 2003. She continued working following her retirement as the Office Manager of St. Mary’s Catholic Church until July 2021.

Vicki adored her children and grandchildren. She excitedly and proudly watched as they grew and matured. She delighted in sharing in their lives, including plays, recitals, programs, sporting and other life events. She ached so deeply when at 11 months, her granddaughter, Emma Jean went home to God. Her main goal and aim in life was to give love and support when needed and be blessed with peace.

She cared deeply for her family and friends, and enjoyed meeting new people. She loved learning, and taking classes on many subjects. She found joy in the simple things and had a great sense of humor, her laugh was infectious. Her greatest joys included watching a Hallmark or Disney movie, going to and being a member of WMSTR, camping, traveling, dining out with family and friends, Dairy Queen, holidays with family, reading, and talking on the phone. Most of all, she was focused on her spiritual walk through life.

Vicki’s faith was the center of her life and it was important that she serve the Lord through many means, including daily prayer. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Church Choir for over 40 years and served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan. She taught Religious Education classes and was an assistant to the church youth group. Also, she served as secretary for the Koinonia Spiritual Center in Grand Forks and was involved in weekly adoration for many years.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Dave; her children, Scott (Andrea) Hensrud, Crookston, MN, Shari (Mark) Hensrud-Ellingson, Grand Forks, ND, Karla (Doug) Hensrud-Wagner, Moorhead, MN, Kristi (Duane “Dewey”) Hovelsrud, Hawley, MN; grandchildren, Kyle (Liz) Hensrud, Christopher “Topher” (Aisha) Hensrud, and Mikayla Hensrud of Crookston, MN, Kara, Tori and Jake Hovelsrud of Hawley, MN; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Noah, Odin, Freya, and Sebastian Hensrud and a brother, Rodney (Renee) Kosmatka, Brooklyn Park, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen; a granddaughter, Emma Hovelsrud; an infant brother Arnold Kosmatka, a brother, Daniel “Donnie” Kosmatka; in-laws, Alice and Stanley Hensrud, Francis (“Jack”) and Cecelia Schreiner; a godson, Steve Austreng; a brother-in-law, Charles Hensrud and many dear friends.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday with a 5:00 p.m. Rosary Service and 7:30 p.m. Vigil Service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Saturday.

Interment: In the spring, at Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

