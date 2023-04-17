Verna M. Streit

Verna May (Baldock) Streit, 80, Grand Forks, ND passed away on April 14, 2023 in Valley Senior Living on Columbia Road.

Verna was born to James and Esther (Sayler) Baldock in Lawton, OK, on December 20, 1942, her father serving in the U.S. Army at the time. She grew up in North Dakota, graduating from Northwood High School in 1960. She earned her LPN nursing certification at Wahpeton State School of Science. Verna especially enjoyed geriatric nursing, a profession lasting 47 years.

In 1978, Verna moved to Portland, OR, where she met Leo Streit, her future husband. The couple married September 9, 1988 in Phoenix, AZ. The union would be short lived, however, as Leo passed away in July 1991 from cancer. After his death she relocated to Sabetha, KS, to be close to his family and work at Sabetha Manor, retiring in 2009. At that time it was her wish to return “home” to Grand Forks to live out her retirement years.

Verna’s passions were traveling and spending time with her family and close friends. She enjoyed meeting her friends for lunch at local restaurants and spending time with her siblings and their children. Even though she never had children of her own she developed a fierce maternal instinct, being the eldest of seven younger siblings. She never tired of playing board games with and nurturing the little ones when time allowed. Babysitting great nieces and nephews was one of her favorite pastimes.

She was a member of Living Word Family Church in Grand Forks, often talking about her love for Pastor Mike and Kim, as well as many other congregants.

She is survived by three brothers, Wesley (Kathy) Baldock of Rapid City, SD, Leroy (Donna) Baldock of Grand Forks, ND, and Gene (Iona) Baldock of Aurora, CO, and three sisters, Deloris Baldock of Altamonte Springs, FL, Marylin (Karl) Bochert of Hot Springs, SD, and Karen (Steve) Landon of Moorcroft, WY, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents; a brother, Stanley; and a nephew, Jamie Baldock.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:00 AM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at The Living Word Family Church, 5200 Gateway Dr., Grand Forks, ND 58201. Service will be live-streamed on Verna’s obituary page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: One hour prior to service at the church on Friday

BURIAL: Verna will be laid to rest next to her husband Leo at Bern Cemetery, Bern, KS

In remembrance of Verna’s life, the family requests that any charitable donations be made to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

